Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG Holds the 11th Meeting and 10th Meeting of The 10th Session of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors

DZUG Holds the 11th Meeting and 10th Meeting of The 10th Session of the Board of Directors and the Board of Supervisors

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co.,ltd held the 11th Meeting of The 10th Session of the Board of Directors at assembly room of the Company on the morning of Auguest 30, 2018, with 11 present directors among 12 directors supposed to come, which an independent director was leaving on business. Supervisors and senior executives of the Group attended the meeting. The meeting was chaired by Yang Guoping, Chairman of the Board. After careful consideration, the directors of the meeting passed the following proposals: 1. Work Report for The first half of 2018 and Work Plan for the second half of the 2018. 2. The Company's Semi-Annual Report for 2018 and its summary. 3. Announcement on Equity Transfer and Related Party Transactions.

Under the right leadership of the board and the joint efforts of all the staff, the Group made a great progress of acqusiting Jiangyin Tianli and Dazhong logatics, completing the improvement project of Xuzhou Qinshanquan Wastewater Treatment Plant and many other public utility projects in the first half of the 2018.

In the first half of 2018, the Company continuously promoted the improvement of its overall financial and fund management by achieved breakthroughs in improving the credit rating of the Company from AA+ to AAA together with a stable rating outlook.

Prior to the Board of Directors, the thenth session of the 10th meeting of the board of supervisors passed the following proposals: 1. Work Report for The first half of 2018 and Work Plan for the second half of the 2018. 2. The Company's Semi-Annual Report for 2018 and its summary. 3. Announcement on Equity Transfer and Related Party Transactions.