Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG’s Volunteer Works in Yunnan Province to Alleviate Poverty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 03:37am CEST

A series of volunteer activities for helping alleviating poverty in Wenshan, Yunnan Province were held on August 27 and 28. The activities was guided by offices of the municipal government and Communist youth league in Shanghai and Yunan, and jointly organized by other relevant departments.

Under the guidance of the communist youth league of the Shanghai municipal committee, the Group jointly organized the volunteer events of helping alleviating poverty. With a great effort of the youth strength to help alleviating poverty and bring the warmness to the poor local youth, the love of the Group is now flowing to the supporting area like a trickle.

The event is part of an effort by the Shanghai youth volunteers to respond to the request of President Xi Jinping and Shanghai municipal party committee to help lift people out of poverty. The year 2018 is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Shanghai - Yunnan Volunteer Service Plan. Over the past 20 years, more than 5000 young volunteers from Shanghai actively participated in volunteer works, forged the indissoluble bound with Yunnan, and inspired the local youth's longing for the outside world and yearning for a better life. We hope that, through our joint efforts, we can help the local residents get rid of poverty as soon as possible. We also hope that those local teenagers from poor families can always have the positive attitudes towards the future life and constantly strive for it.

The love carries the hope, and the hope achieves the dream!

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aUPDATE1 : Typhoon expected to make landfall in western Japan Tues. afternoon
AQ
04:02aBHP BILLITON : Meet Deirdra one of our national women in resources finalists
PU
04:01aHeilind Asia Wins 2018 Industry and IoT Fast-Growing Authorized Distributor Award from CEDA
BU
03:56aOIL SEARCH : Engineer Grateful For New Training Opportunity
PU
03:40aPIEDMONT LITHIUM : Produces Quartz, Feldspar and Mica in Bench-Scale as By-Products of Spodumene Concentrate
AQ
03:37aCHORUS : SPH Notice - Allan Gray Group
PU
03:37aAIR CHINA : Form of proxy for extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:37aAIR CHINA : Extraordinary general meeting notice of attendance
PU
03:37aAIR CHINA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:37aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES : DZUG’s Volunteer Works in Yunnan Province to Alleviate Poverty
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
2ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
3MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors
4COMPANHIA DE GAS DE SAO PAULO - COMG : COMPANHIA DE GAS DE SAO PAULO COMGAS : Aquisição/Alienação de Participa..
5NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD : NETCOMM WIRELESS : new Industrial IoT product to accelerate businesses productivity usi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.