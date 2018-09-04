Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : DZUG’s Volunteer Works in Yunnan Province to Alleviate Poverty

A series of volunteer activities for helping alleviating poverty in Wenshan, Yunnan Province were held on August 27 and 28. The activities was guided by offices of the municipal government and Communist youth league in Shanghai and Yunan, and jointly organized by other relevant departments.

Under the guidance of the communist youth league of the Shanghai municipal committee, the Group jointly organized the volunteer events of helping alleviating poverty. With a great effort of the youth strength to help alleviating poverty and bring the warmness to the poor local youth, the love of the Group is now flowing to the supporting area like a trickle.

The event is part of an effort by the Shanghai youth volunteers to respond to the request of President Xi Jinping and Shanghai municipal party committee to help lift people out of poverty. The year 2018 is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Shanghai - Yunnan Volunteer Service Plan. Over the past 20 years, more than 5000 young volunteers from Shanghai actively participated in volunteer works, forged the indissoluble bound with Yunnan, and inspired the local youth's longing for the outside world and yearning for a better life. We hope that, through our joint efforts, we can help the local residents get rid of poverty as soon as possible. We also hope that those local teenagers from poor families can always have the positive attitudes towards the future life and constantly strive for it.

The love carries the hope, and the hope achieves the dream!