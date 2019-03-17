Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON RECEIVING THE CASE CLOSURE NOTICE FROM CSRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ɪऎɽ଺ʮ͜ԫุ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RECEIVING THE CASE CLOSURE NOTICE FROM CSRC

Recently, Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") received the Case Closure Notice from China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC"), stating that: "As for the investigation set out at the Notification of Investigation (No.: Hu Diao Cha Tong Zi No. 2018-2-023) from CSRC, CSRC considered that, as the non-compliance of your company was immaterial and had been rectified promptly with no consequences of harms, no administrative penalty will be imposed according to relevant laws, and hence decided to close the case."

On 24 July 2018, the Company received the Notification of Investigation (No.: Hu Diao Cha Tong Zi No. 2018-2-023) from CSRC, stating that: "As your company is suspected of being involved in short-swing trading, CSRC decided to commence an investigation on your company in accordance with relevant provisions under the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China. Please cooperate with CSRC."

On 27 December 2017, the Company acquired 390,000 A shares of Dazhong Transportation (Group) Co., Ltd.* (ɽ଺ʹஷ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ )(" Dazhong Transportation") by means of centralized bidding through Shanghai Stock Exchange Trading System. The average bid price was RMB4.98 per share. During the acquisition of shares of the Dazhong Transportation, the Company accidentally make "share sale" instead of "share acquisition" due to operational error. 10,000 A shares in Dazhong Transportation were sold accidentally, with average ask price of RMB4.96 per share. After deducting the 10,000 A shares accidentally sold, as at 27 December 2017, the Company increased the shareholding ofDazhong Transportation by 380,000 A shares in Dazhong Transportation on a net basis, representing 0.0161% of total share capital of Dazhong Transportation. Based on the bid and ask prices, the Company did not make any profit. Upon self-inspection conducted by the Company, the aforementioned act of the Company was not conducted during the sensitive period in which Dazhong Transportation was disclosing its regular report. There is no circumstance in which the shares of the Dazhong Transportation was traded as a result of acknowledge of insider information, nor any intention to make profit through short-swing trading.

After our fully cooperation with CSRC in conducting the investigation, CSRC decided to close such case.

By order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Yang Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

18 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr.

CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr.

WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr.

LIU Zhengdong.

*

For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 02:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:44pELL ENVIRONMENTAL : Profit Warning
PU
10:44pGASCOYNE RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
10:44pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Update following first weekend of Spark Sport and Formula One
PU
10:38pOil slips on economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts still support
RE
10:34pVXR : Venturex Completes $3.65m Placement
PU
10:29pCNQC INTERNATIONAL : Court Dismisses Appeal Against Collective Sale of Goodluck Garden Project, CNQC to Obtain the Full Ownership of the Project
PU
10:29pRAPID NUTRITION : Admission to the OTC markets and to trading on the OTCQB
PU
10:27pBOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
RE
10:24pAVZ MINERALS : Huayou Cobalt Group Increases Shareholding in AVZ
PU
10:24pCORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT : ASX Announcement – Securities Trading Policy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4FACEBOOK : Why Video of New Zealand Massacre Can't Be Stamped Out
5PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP : PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : close to Wells Fargo retirement unit acquisition-sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.