Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPRAISAL REPORT ON THE VALUATION OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG RUN LOGISTICS SHARES CO., LTD. INVOLVED IN THE PROPOSED EQUITY ACQUISITION OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES (GROUP) CO., LTD. (REVISED)

ɪऎɽ଺ʮ͜ԫุ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPRAISAL REPORT ON THE VALUATION OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG RUN LOGISTICS SHARES CO., LTD.

INVOLVED IN THE PROPOSED

EQUITY ACQUISITION OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES (GROUP) CO., LTD. (REVISED)

On 29 March 2018, Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") entered into the Shanghai Assets and Equity Exchange Contract with Shanghai Dazhong Business Management Co., Ltd.* (ɪऎɽ଺Άุ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡) ("Dazhong Business Management") and Shanghai Yiyang Landscaping Co., Ltd.* (ɪऎ׋ජ෤؍ၠʷϞࠢʮ̡) ("Yiyang Landscaping") in Shanghai, pursuant to which, 61.67% and 18.33% equity interests in Shanghai Dazhong Run Logistics Shares Co., Ltd.* (ɪऎɽ଺༶Бيݴٰ΅Ϟࠢ ʮ̡) held by Dazhong Business Management and Yiyang Landscaping were transferred to the Company, respectively. According to the Appraisal Report on the Valuation of all Shareholders' Equity of Shanghai Dazhong Run Logistics Shares Co., Ltd.* involved in the Proposed Equity Acquisition of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(ɪऎɽ଺ʮ͜ԫุ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ᏝٰᛆϗᒅБމऒʿٙɪऎɽ଺༶Бيݴٰ΅

Ϟࠢʮٰ̡؇Ό௅ᛆूᄆ࠽൙Пజѓ') (hereinafter referred to as the "Corporate Valuation Report") dated 31 December 2017 (namely the valuation date) issued by Shanghai Zhonghua Assets Appraisal Company Limited* (ɪऎ଺ശ༟ପ൙ПϞࠢʮ̡) ("Zhonghua Appraisal"), the transfer prices were RMB74 million (in words: RMB Seventy Four Million Only) and RMB22 million (in words: RMB Twenty Two Million Only), respectively, which totaled RMB96 million (in words: RMB Ninety Six Million Only).

The appraisal agency of the transaction is Zhonghua Appraisal, which has the qualifications of the assets appraisal (Hu Guo Zi Wei Ping [2005] No. 567), and conducting securities and future activities (Cai Qi [2009] No. 23). On 22 March 2018, ZhongHua Appraisal issued the Corporate Valuation Report (Hu Zhong Ping Bao (2018) No. 0108) (the first draft), and later the Company found certain misstatements in part of sections of the report and put forward the modification opinions. Zhonghua Appraisal revised the original draft and issued the Corporate Valuation Report (revised). On 29 March 2018, the Company submitted the Announcement on the Company's Acquisition of Equity Interest and the Connected Transaction and the relevant attachments to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As the computer system of the personnel who distributed the announcement suddenly failed on the same day, the Company mistakenly submitted the unrevised version of the Corporate Valuation Report to Shanghai Stock Exchange by the end of closing time of issuance of announcement, which resulted that the Corporate Valuation Report used for the accounting treatment of the Company was inconsistent with that posted on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The final valuation results of these two corporate valuation reports are identical, which has no impact on the transaction price.

By order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Yang Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

20 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr.

CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr.

WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr.

LIU Zhengdong.

