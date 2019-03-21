Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPRAISAL REPORT ON THE VALUATION OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG RUN LOGISTICS SHARES CO., LTD. INVOLVED IN THE PROPOSED EQUITY ACQUISITION OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES (GROUP) CO., LTD. (REVISED)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ɪऎɽ଺ʮ͜ԫุ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPRAISAL REPORT ON THE VALUATION OF ALL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG RUN LOGISTICS SHARES CO., LTD.

INVOLVED IN THE PROPOSED

EQUITY ACQUISITION OF SHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTILITIES (GROUP) CO., LTD. (REVISED)

On 29 March 2018, Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") entered into the Shanghai Assets and Equity Exchange Contract with Shanghai Dazhong Business Management Co., Ltd.* (ɪऎɽ଺Άุ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡) ("Dazhong Business Management") and Shanghai Yiyang Landscaping Co., Ltd.* (ɪऎ׋ජ෤؍ၠʷϞࠢʮ̡) ("Yiyang Landscaping") in Shanghai, pursuant to which, 61.67% and 18.33% equity interests in Shanghai Dazhong Run Logistics Shares Co., Ltd.* (ɪऎɽ଺༶Бيݴٰ΅Ϟࠢ ʮ̡) held by Dazhong Business Management and Yiyang Landscaping were transferred to the Company, respectively. According to the Appraisal Report on the Valuation of all Shareholders' Equity of Shanghai Dazhong Run Logistics Shares Co., Ltd.* involved in the Proposed Equity Acquisition of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(ɪऎɽ଺ʮ͜ԫุ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ᏝٰᛆϗᒅБމऒʿٙɪऎɽ଺༶Бيݴٰ΅

Ϟࠢʮٰ̡؇Ό௅ᛆूᄆ࠽൙Пజѓ') (hereinafter referred to as the "Corporate Valuation Report") dated 31 December 2017 (namely the valuation date) issued by Shanghai Zhonghua Assets Appraisal Company Limited* (ɪऎ଺ശ༟ପ൙ПϞࠢʮ̡) ("Zhonghua Appraisal"), the transfer prices were RMB74 million (in words: RMB Seventy Four Million Only) and RMB22 million (in words: RMB Twenty Two Million Only), respectively, which totaled RMB96 million (in words: RMB Ninety Six Million Only).

-1-

The appraisal agency of the transaction is Zhonghua Appraisal, which has the qualifications of the assets appraisal (Hu Guo Zi Wei Ping [2005] No. 567), and conducting securities and future activities (Cai Qi [2009] No. 23). On 22 March 2018, ZhongHua Appraisal issued the Corporate Valuation Report (Hu Zhong Ping Bao (2018) No. 0108) (the first draft), and later the Company found certain misstatements in part of sections of the report and put forward the modification opinions. Zhonghua Appraisal revised the original draft and issued the Corporate Valuation Report (revised). On 29 March 2018, the Company submitted the Announcement on the Company's Acquisition of Equity Interest and the Connected Transaction and the relevant attachments to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As the computer system of the personnel who distributed the announcement suddenly failed on the same day, the Company mistakenly submitted the unrevised version of the Corporate Valuation Report to Shanghai Stock Exchange by the end of closing time of issuance of announcement, which resulted that the Corporate Valuation Report used for the accounting treatment of the Company was inconsistent with that posted on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The final valuation results of these two corporate valuation reports are identical, which has no impact on the transaction price.

By order of the Board of Directors

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Yang Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

20 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr.

CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr.

WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr.

LIU Zhengdong.

*

For identification purposes only

-2-

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:33aAdede, man at the centre of Sh2bn fake Barclays Bank cash probe
AQ
05:32aPETROCHINA : plans biggest capital expenditure in four years
RE
05:31aALPHABET : U.S. top court jeopardizes Google settlement in internet privacy case
RE
05:30aBAYERISCHE LANDESBANK : BayernLB's profit before taxes jumps around 33 percent to EUR 869 million
PU
05:30aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Intesa Digical Program Reaches 200.000 Users Milestone in CIB Bank!
PU
05:30aCHINA MOBILE : Announcement with respect to Closure of Register of Members and the Withholding and Payment of Enterprise Income Tax for Non-resident Enterprises in respect of the Proposed 2018 Final Dividend
PU
05:30aCHINA MOBILE : Audit Committee - Terms of Reference
PU
05:30aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Accelerating Loan Processes In Credit Agricole Bank in Serbia
PU
05:30aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Raiffeisen Bank Serbia Selects Asseco SEE as the Only Strategic Vendor
PU
05:30aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE : Leading New Generation Payments Platform Ininal To Trust Asseco SEE for Enterprise Fraud Monitoring & Prevention
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Cancer Verdict Pummels Bayer
2ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Oil firm EnQuest to focus on cutting debt as profits jump
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Joins Chorus Of Profit Warnings
4SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
5EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Short & distort? The ugly war between CEOs and activist critics

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.