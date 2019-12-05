Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : Open Market Operations - 05 December 2019

Communications Department
Press Release
Issued By Domestic Operations Department
Date 5 December 2019
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
7.52
|
7.57
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
7.50
|
7.50
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
7.55
|
7.65
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
19,945
|
9,361
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
17,545
|
9,211
|
|
|
2. Open Market Operations
-
Overnight Reverse Repo Auction
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
20,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
5 December 2019
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
5 December 2019
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
6 December 2019
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
27,820
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
20,000
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.52
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.53
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
7.52
|
|
|
ii.
|
Liquidity Support Facility
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
3,000
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
5 December 2019
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
5 December 2019
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
6 December 2019
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
524
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
524
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.55
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
7.55
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
7.55
|
|
|
|
iii.
|
Outright Purchase of Treasury Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
5 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
|
6 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
1 March 2021
|
1 July 2022
|
1 October 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Days to Maturity
|
451
|
938
|
1,030
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
1,478
|
1,650
|
3,650
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
1,478
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
8.40
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
8.50
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
8.47
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
33,597
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
-
|
|
4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
77,397.59
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
77,604.54
|
|
|
|
