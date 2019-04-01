Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

The Board of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of annual results. Printed version of the Company's 2018 Annual Report will be sent to shareholders of H Shares of the Company and available for viewing on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk and of the Company at www.dzug.cn on or around April 25, 2019.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Yang Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

March 29, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr. CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr. LIU Zhengdong.

*For identification purposes only

IMPORTANT NOTICE

I.The Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors, Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company confirm that the contents in this annual report are true, accurate and complete and have no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and they will individually and collectively accept legal responsibility for such contents.

II.Attendance of the meeting of the board of directors

Position of

Name of

absent director

absent director

Reason for absence

Name of proxy

Non-executive director

Chan Wing Kin

For other business duties

Yang Weibiao

at relevant time

Non-executive director

Cheung Yip Sang

For other business duties

Yang Weibiao

at relevant time

III.BDO Limited has issued an unqualified audit report to the Company.

IV. Yang Guoping (楊國平), the person-in-charge the Company, Zhao Ruijun (趙瑞鈞), the person-in- charge of accounting and, Hu Jun (胡軍), the head of the accounting institution (person-in charge of accounting), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial report in this annual report.

V.Profit distribution plan or plan to convert surplus reserves into share capital approved by the Board during the Reporting Period.

According to the audit performed by BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP (Special General Partnership), the Company recorded net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of RMB 478,488,753.97 in the consolidated statement of 2018; the parent company realized the after-tax profit of RMB 316,600,158.14. According to the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association, the Company proposed to allocate as follow:

Statutory reserve of RMB 31,660,015.81 was provided on the basis of 10% of net profit of 2018, plus the retained and undistributed profit of the parent company of RMB 763,321,867.72, less RMB 177,146,080.50 distributed in 2018, resulting RMB 871,115,929.55 of distributable profit. Based on the total capital of 2,952,434,675 shares in 2018, every 10 shares shall be entitled to a bonus of RMB 0.60 (including tax), totalling RMB 177,146,080.50 distributed, while the undistributed RMB 693,969,849.05 shall be retained for distribution in future years.

VI. Risks disclaimer of the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this report do not constitute an actual commitment of the Company to investors. Investors should be aware of the investment risks.

DaZhong Public Utilities Annual Report 2018

1

VII. Any appropriation of fund by the controlling shareholder and its related parties for non-operating purpose?

No

VIII. Any provision of external guarantee in violation of the stipulated decision making procedure?

No

IX. Material risk alert

During the Reporting Period, there was no material risks within the Company. The report contains the description of the possible risks related to the Company and the countermeasures to them. Please refer to "Management Discussion and Analysis - Potential Risks"in this report.

Unless otherwise illustrated in this report, the currency for amounts herein is RMB. Certain amounts and percentage numbers in this report have been rounded. Any discrepancies in any table between totals and sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

This report is prepared in Chinese and English, respectively, and the English version shall prevail if any ambiguities arise from the understanding of the Chinese and English texts.

2

DaZhong Public Utilities Annual Report 2018

CONTENTS

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Corporate Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Key Financial Indicators . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Five-year Financial Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Management Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Report of the Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

50

Significant Events . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64

Particulars of Corporate Bonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

74

Changes in Share Capital and Information on Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

83

Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

90

Corporate Governance Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108

Independent Auditor's Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

130

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income . . . . . . . . . . .

137

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

138

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

140

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

142

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

144

DaZhong Public Utilities Annual Report 2018

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 07:56:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31aEurozone manufacturing shrinking at fastest rate in 6 years
AQ
04:31aCHROMOGENICS : communicates small orders to a value of 1,1MSEK.
AQ
04:31aBRIGHTER PUBL : has launched a pilot project for increased well-being among young diabetics.
AQ
04:31aOrthopedic Urgent Care Vs The Emergency Room
PR
04:31aWinners of the 2019 World Finance Forex Awards unveiled
GL
04:31aSTMICROELECTRONICS : Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
GL
04:30aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : adopts Smart Factory Program to PH plant
AQ
04:30aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : appoints Nico van der Merwe as Vice President of Home and Distribution for UK and Ireland
AQ
04:30aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Senior Management Changes
AQ
04:28aALGOMAIZER : Social workers block Tel Aviv street in protest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
2CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
4SANOFI : SANOFI: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Global Deals Cool Amid Tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About