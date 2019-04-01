Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

IMPORTANT NOTICE
I.The Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors, Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company confirm that the contents in this annual report are true, accurate and complete and have no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and they will individually and collectively accept legal responsibility for such contents.
II.Attendance of the meeting of the board of directors
|
Position of
|
Name of
|
|
|
absent director
|
absent director
|
Reason for absence
|
Name of proxy
|
Non-executive director
|
Chan Wing Kin
|
For other business duties
|
Yang Weibiao
|
|
|
at relevant time
|
|
Non-executive director
|
Cheung Yip Sang
|
For other business duties
|
Yang Weibiao
|
|
|
at relevant time
|
III.BDO Limited has issued an unqualified audit report to the Company.
IV. Yang Guoping (楊國平), the person-in-charge the Company, Zhao Ruijun (趙瑞鈞), the person-in- charge of accounting and, Hu Jun (胡軍), the head of the accounting institution (person-in charge of accounting), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial report in this annual report.
V.Profit distribution plan or plan to convert surplus reserves into share capital approved by the Board during the Reporting Period.
According to the audit performed by BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP (Special General Partnership), the Company recorded net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of RMB 478,488,753.97 in the consolidated statement of 2018; the parent company realized the after-tax profit of RMB 316,600,158.14. According to the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association, the Company proposed to allocate as follow:
Statutory reserve of RMB 31,660,015.81 was provided on the basis of 10% of net profit of 2018, plus the retained and undistributed profit of the parent company of RMB 763,321,867.72, less RMB 177,146,080.50 distributed in 2018, resulting RMB 871,115,929.55 of distributable profit. Based on the total capital of 2,952,434,675 shares in 2018, every 10 shares shall be entitled to a bonus of RMB 0.60 (including tax), totalling RMB 177,146,080.50 distributed, while the undistributed RMB 693,969,849.05 shall be retained for distribution in future years.
VI. Risks disclaimer of the forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this report do not constitute an actual commitment of the Company to investors. Investors should be aware of the investment risks.