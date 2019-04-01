Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

The Board of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of annual results. Printed version of the Company's 2018 Annual Report will be sent to shareholders of H Shares of the Company and available for viewing on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk and of the Company at www.dzug.cn on or around April 25, 2019.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Yang Guoping

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

March 29, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Ms. YU Min, Mr. ZHUANG Jianhao and Mr. YANG Weibiao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHAN Wing Kin, Mr. LI Songhua and Mr. CHEUNG Yip Sang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. YAO Cho Fai Andrew, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, Mr. WANG Hongxiang and Mr. LIU Zhengdong.