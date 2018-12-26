Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - REGARDING SIGNING OF CONCESSION AGREEMENT BY OUR SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ɪऎɽ଺ʮ͜ԫุ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING SIGNING OF CONCESSION AGREEMENT

BY OUR SUBSIDIARY

Reference is made to the prospectus dated 23 November, 2016 (the "Prospectus") of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"). Pursuant to the summary section and "Business - Our Public Utility Service Business - Piped Gas Supply Operations - Operations in the Absence of a Concession Agreement in Nantong Area" section of the Prospectus, our Company and our subsidiaries have been conducting our piped gas supply operations in Nantong Area of Jiangsu Province of the People's Republic of China under gas operation permits issued by the competent government authorities. We did not hold any concession rights and did not enter into any concession agreement, primarily because the competent government authorities at the relevant time were still in the process of formulating regulatory procedures pursuant to which concession rights will be granted. The board of the Company is pleased to announce that, in order to further specify the rights and obligations of both parties, to provide an economical, safe, stable, efficient, convenient, high-quality and beneficial environmental protection and development of pipeline gas supply Industry and related services for all gas users and potential users within the scope of the concession right, Nantong Urban-rural Construction Bureau (یஷ̹۬ඊܔண҅) of Jiangsu Province and Nantong Dazhong Gas Co., Ltd.*(یஷɽ଺ዷंϞࠢʮ̡ ) (" Nantong Dazhong Gas") which is a subsidiary of our Company signed the supplementary Concession Agreement on Urban Pipeline Gas Supply in Nantong City ( یஷ̹̹ਜ၍༸ዷंत஢຾ᐄ՘ᙄ') (the "Agreement") on December 24, 2018. Set out below are the main terms of the Agreement and other information related to the Agreement.

*

For identification purpose only

I. OVERVIEW OF THE AGREEMENT Pursuant to the paragraph 3 of article 2 of the Document No. 81 of the minutes of the special meeting of Nantong Municipal People's Government (یஷ̹ɛ͏ִ݁ਖ਼ᕚึᙄ ߏࠅ) on November 12, 2003, it stipulates the "Term of Joint Venture: 50 years" of Nantong Dazhong Gas, and it further specifies in article 4 that "The meeting agrees to the policy support matters proposed by the construction bureau and the relevant departments after consultation, which mainly includes: granting the joint venture company the exclusive concession right to construct and operate pipeline gas supply in the urban area for a period of 20 years." In order to further specify the rights and obligations of both parties, to provide an economical, safe, stable, efficient, convenient, high-quality and beneficial environmental protection and development of pipeline gas supply Industry and related services for all gas users and potential users within the scope of the concession right, Nantong Urban-rural Construction Bureau (یஷ̹۬ඊܔண҅) and Nantong Dazhong Gas signed the supplementary Concession Agreement on Urban Pipeline Gas Supply in Nantong City ( یஷ̹̹ਜ၍༸ዷंत஢຾ᐄ՘ᙄ') on December 24, 2018.

II. INTRODUCTION OF THE AGREEMENT AND PARTIES (I) General Information of the Parties of the Agreement

1. The Parties Concerned of the Agreement

Party A: Nantong Urban-rural Construction Bureau (یஷ̹۬ඊܔண҅), an authorized institution with the concession of urban pipeline gas supply in Nantong city, which authorized by Nantong Municipal People's Government (یஷ̹ɛ͏ִ݁) of Jiangsu Province of the People's Republic of China. Legal address: No.150 Gongnong South Road, Government Affairs Center, Nantong city, Jiangsu Province. Legal representative: Wang Kailiang Title: Director of Bureau.

Party B: Nantong Dazhong Gas Co., Ltd.* (یஷɽ଺ዷंϞࠢʮ̡), the only authorized institution with the concession of urban pipeline gas supply in Nantong city. Legal address: No.59, Gongnong North Road, Nantong city

Legal representative: Zhuang Jianhao Title: Chairman of the board.

*

For identification purpose only

2. General Information of the Agreement

The concession right granted by Party A to Party B in the Agreement, refers to the right to invest, construct, operate, maintain, update, upgrade urban gas facilities, and to supply gas to users by pipeline, and to provide related pipeline gas services such as emergency repair and rescue and thus to charge within the scope of the franchise area exclusively during the term of the concession right.

(II) There is no other relationship between Nantong Urban-rural Construction Bureau and the Company and its holding subsidiaries in terms of association, property rights, business, assets, credit and debt, and personnel. Nantong Urban-rural Construction Bureau is an independent third party of the Company and its subsidiaries.

III. MAIN TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT (I) Grant of the Concession Right

1. Provided that Party B agrees to accept all the terms of the Agreement and to abide by the obligations set forth herein, Party A, on behalf of Nantong Municipal People's Government, granted Party B the concession of pipeline gas supply in Nantong city.

The concession right granted by Party A to Party B under the Agreement is exclusive. Party A warrants that it will not grant the concession right of pipeline gas supply to any units or enterprise other than Party B within the same area, unless Party B fails to perform the warranties, responsibilities and obligations.

Within 20 days after the signing of this Agreement, Party A shall issue the authorization letter of the concession right to Party B and report it to

Housing and Construction Department of Jiangsu Province for records.

2. Term of Validity of the Concession Right: Unless the provisions of the Agreement were terminated in advance, in accordance with the spirit of document No. 81 of the special meeting of Nantong Municipal People's Government on November 12, 2003, the term of validity of the concession right which was first granted by Party A to Party B shall be 20 years from

January 1, 2004 to December 31, 2023.

3. Territorial Scope of the Concession Right (1) The concession right of the Agreement shall be exercised in Nantong city (refers to the administrative division of Nantong city outside Tongzhou district (ஷψਜ) and Tongzhou Bay demonstration zone (ஷ ψᝄͪᇍਜ)). (2) If the territorial scope of the concession right needs to be changed due to the adjustment of the urban administrative division, both parties must reach an agreement through consultation and modify the relevant provisions of the Agreement (a supplementary agreement on the adjustment of the territorial scope of the concession shall be signed). Party B shall not change the territorial scope of the concession right without authorization.

4. Business Scope: To invest, construct, operate, maintain, update and transform gas facilities, operate pipeline gas and exclusively distribute and sell pipeline gas to users by pipeline transportation within the scope of the franchise business; to provide the emergency repair and rescue business of relevant gas facilities and the maintenance, charging, service and management of users' gas facilities.

5. Concession Right Fee: Since 2013 (Party B received financial subsidies before 2012), Party A has charged Party B the concession right fee of RMB500,000 per year, and the concession right fee of RMB2,500,000 per year from 2013 to 2017 shall be charged respectively in five years starting from 2018, as an additional fee of RMB500,000 per year. Party B shall pay to the designated account before December of each year.