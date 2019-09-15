Log in
Shanghai Diamond Exchange renews its support to the JNA Awards

09/15/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards is honoured to announce that Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), a renowned Chinese diamond bourse, will be renewing their partnership as a Headline Partner to the prestigious 2020 JNA Awards. The 2020 partners signing ceremony will be held on 17 September, during the 2019 JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner.

Since the inception of the JNA Awards in 2012, SDE has faithfully supported the Awards' mission in advocating excellence, innovation, leadership, and best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone industry. Started as an Honoured Partner, SDE ascended to becoming a Headline Partner in 2017, a testament to its unwavering support and confidence in the awards programme.

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange shared on the renewal of partnership, "SDE has been a staunch supporter of the JNA Awards for eight years, and today, we are more determined and optimistic than before. Our shared passion to scale new heights has driven us to accomplish more and overcome challenges. We look forward to working with the JNA Awards to continue making positive impact in the industry."

On the business plan for 2020, Lin continued, "As China's only legitimate platform for diamond import and export, SDE is developing a diamond traceability system that will allow buyers to verify the legality and authenticity of diamonds through a mobile app."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, shared, "We are extremely honoured to have the unyielding support of SDE since the inception of the JNA Awards. Through our partnership, we are able to promote best business practices and innovation in the industry for these eight years. I look forward to continuing working with SDE to recognise more quality companies and entrepreneurs in the years to come."

In addition to being the only diamond exchange body in China, SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses. It is well-known to provide diamond dealers with a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and operates in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

The JNA Awards, in its eighth edition this year, is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements and leadership, with the mission to champion excellence, innovation and best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone industry. More than 500 industry leaders and trade VIPs are anticipated to attend the awards ceremony to be held on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at the InterContinental Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.JNAawards.com or contact:
JNA Awards Marketing
Informa Markets (Hong Kong
+852 2516-2184
marketing@jnaawards.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-diamond-exchange-renews-its-support-to-the-jna-awards-300918264.html

SOURCE JNA Awards


© PRNewswire 2019
