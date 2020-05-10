Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shanghai Disneyland re-opens after three-month closure due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 09:40pm EDT
Staff is seen at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai

By Josh Horwitz

Walt Disney Co reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park on Monday to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

This marks a milestone for Walt Disney and provides a glimpse of how it might recover from the pandemic that has forced it to shut parks in Asia, the United States, and France, as well as operations at its retail stores and cruise ships.

At the Shanghai park, Walt Disney has put in place measures, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings for visitors and employees, and is for now keeping visitor numbers "far below" 24,000 people, or 30% of the daily capacity, a level requested by the Chinese government.

Tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's re-opening sold out rapidly on Friday.

"We hope that today's reopening can serve as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration for everyone, and can demonstrate that we can overcome any challenge together," Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, said at a ceremony.

Prior to the park's reopening, roughly thirty annual pass holders in Mickey Mouse outfits waited outside its gates where, to enforce social distancing, yellow squares had been drawn on the ground for people queuing to stand in.

One of them, who gave her English name as Kaira, said prior to the outbreak she typically visited the Disneyland once every week. "It's relaxing here, it's kind of magical," she said.

Disney executives estimated last week the global closures will cost the company $1.4 billion in profits.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57pJapan eyes more spending backed by second extra budget to combat pandemic fallout
RE
10:39pDollar up as focus shifts to economic re-starts from coronavirus lockdowns
RE
10:38pAsian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns
RE
10:38pChina's April passenger car retail sales down 5.6% year-on-year - industry body
RE
10:34pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Oil and gas sector welcomes Queensland appointments
PU
10:33pOil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
09:55pJapan PM says ready to take more stimulus steps to combat pandemic
RE
09:52pAutomakers' sales in China recover from coronavirus lows
RE
09:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : thanks survey respondents (Media Release)
PU
09:40pShanghai Disneyland re-opens after three-month closure due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
2FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED : FRASERS PROPERTY : Hospitality Trust Reports Lower DPS Of 0.3137 Cents For 2Q FY202..
3VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED : CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION :: Mandatory
4Bluechip-backed generative design platform Archistar secures a $6m Series A investment led by AirTree Ventu..
5RICE : Philippines ramping up rice imports to boost stockpile amid pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group