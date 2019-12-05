Log in
Shanghai Electric : Notice - Mid-West and South-West Gas Distribution Systems Reference tariff variation – 1 January 2020

12/05/2019 | 12:55am EST

5 December 2019

Mid-West and South-West Gas Distribution Systems

Reference tariff variation - 1 January 2020

The Economic Regulation Authority has approved an annual reference tariff variation proposed by ATCO Gas Australia for the Mid-West and South-West Gas Distribution Systems (GDS). The approved reference tariffs are consistent with the ERA's final decision for ATCO's revised access arrangement for the GDS, released on 15 November 2019.

The GDS access arrangement provides for an annual tariff variation on 1 January 2020 to adjust for inflation.

The ERA has verified that ATCO's proposed variation complies with the revised GDS access arrangement which will start on 1 January 2020 and run until 31 December 2024.

ATCO's proposal and the approved reference tariffs from 1 January 2020 are available on the ERA website.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Tyson Self

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7900

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

D209665

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 05:54:01 UTC
