Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMPLETION OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS FOR 2019（H SHARES）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ON COMPLETION OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE SUPER SHORT-TERM

COMMERCIAL PAPERS FOR 2019

References are made to the announcements of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') dated 29 June 2017 and 24 April 2018 (the ''Announcements''), and the circular of the Company dated 11 May 2017, in relation to, among other things, the mandate to issue interbank market debt financing instruments. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Announcements.

At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 June 2017, the resolution ''to consider and approve mandate to issue interbank market debt financing instruments'' was considered and approved, whereby the issuance of the inter-bank debt financing instruments, including but not limited to, super short-term commercial papers by the Company was approved. The Association has issued the SCP Notice on 17 April 2018, and the registration of the super short-term commercial papers was accepted, the registered amount of which is RMB5 billion. Such registered amount shall be effective for two years from the date of the issuance of SCP Notice (i.e. 17 April 2018). The Company may issue the super short-term commercial papers in tranches within the term of the registration.

The Company completed the issuance of the first tranche of super short-term commercial papers for 2019 (the ''Current Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers'') on 21 January 2019. The results of the issuance of Current Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers are set out below:

Name of the Current Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers

The First Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. for 2019* (上海 復星醫藥(集團)股份有限公司2019年度第一期超短期融資券)

Short Name of the Current Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers

Code of the Current Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers

Method of interest calculation

Term of the Current Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers

Repayment of the principal and interest in lump sum at fixed rate on maturity

Nominal value per unit

Value date

Leading underwriter Joint leading underwriter

RMB100 Coupon rate 21 January 2019 Payment date Bank of Beijing Co., Ltd.

3.73%

18 October 2019

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.

The relevant documents in relation to the Current Tranche of Super Short-term Commercial Papers have been published on the website of China Money at http://www.chinamoney.com.cn and the website of Shanghai Clearing House at http://www.shclearing.com.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation, or solicitation or inducement of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any of super short-term commercial papers or other securities of the Company, nor is this announcement circulated to invite offers for any securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Chen Qiyu

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

21 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Qunbin, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Zhang Xueqing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cao Huimin, Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin and Mr. Wai Shiu Kwan Danny.

*

for identification purposes only