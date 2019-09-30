Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ENTERING INTO THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ENTERING INTO THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Board announces that, on 30 September 2019, Ample Up (a subsidiary of the Company) and Magnificent View entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which Magnificent View agreed to sell and Ample Up agreed to purchase the Sale Shares representing approximately 21.93% of the total issued shares of Sisram Medical as at the date of this announcement, at the purchase price of HK$4.02 per Sale Share, for a total consideration of approximately HK$390 million. Upon completion of the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement, the Group will hold an aggregate of 330,558,800 shares of Sisram Medical, representing approximately 74.76% of the total issued shares of Sisram Medical as at the date of this announcement.

HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As Magnificent View is an associate of Fosun International, the controlling shareholder of the Company, Magnificent View, therefore, constitutes a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.