Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ENTERING INTO THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
09/30/2019 | 04:58am EDT
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
ENTERING INTO THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The Board announces that, on 30 September 2019, Ample Up (a subsidiary of the Company) and Magnificent View entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which Magnificent View agreed to sell and Ample Up agreed to purchase the Sale Shares representing approximately 21.93% of the total issued shares of Sisram Medical as at the date of this announcement, at the purchase price of HK$4.02 per Sale Share, for a total consideration of approximately HK$390 million. Upon completion of the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement, the Group will hold an aggregate of 330,558,800 shares of Sisram Medical, representing approximately 74.76% of the total issued shares of Sisram Medical as at the date of this announcement.
HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As Magnificent View is an associate of Fosun International, the controlling shareholder of the Company, Magnificent View, therefore, constitutes a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Given the party to the Share Purchase Agreement is the same connected person as the party to the Share Trust Agreement dated 15 February 2019, the Capital Increase Agreement dated 25 March 2019 and the Investment Agreement dated 26 August 2019, the Share Purchase Agreement, the Share Trust Agreement, the Capital Increase Agreement and the Investment Agreement, shall be aggregated pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the percentage ratio applicable to the sum of the transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement, the Share Trust Agreement, the Capital Increase Agreement and the Investment Agreement is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement is subject to reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
The principal terms of the Share Purchase Agreement are summarised below. Date
30 September 2019 Parties
Ample Up; and
Magnificent View
Assets to be acquired
Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Ample up agreed to acquire, and Magnificent View agreed to sell the Sale Shares in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement.
For illustrative purpose, the shareholding structure of Sisram Medical before completion of the Share Purchase Agreement is as follows:
Consideration and basis of consideration determination
The purchase price of HK$4.02 per Sale Share is determined through negotiation on arm's-length basis and equals to the volume-weighted average price of Sisram Medical for 20 trading days prior to the date of the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement (i.e. the average price calculated using the prices of multiple transactions weighted against their respective trading volume). Such purchase price represents a discount of approximately 2.20% to the closing price of Sisram Medical at the last trading day before the date of the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement and a discount of approximately 2.60% to the average closing price of Sisram Medical for 10 trading days prior to the date of the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement.
The Consideration will be financed by the self-raised funds of Ample Up.
Conditions Precedent
The Share Purchase Agreement shall terminate if the following conditions are not fulfilled by 31 March 2020 (or such other date as the parties of the Share Purchase Agreement may agree in writing):
the relevant approval of applicable authorities in the PRC, Hong Kong and Israel;
the obtaining of the written consent from Prudential Insurance Company of America and Prudential Legacy Insurance Company of New Jersey (the limited partners of Pramerica-Fosun Fund) in relation to a waiver of potential conflicts of interest arising from the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement; and
the obtaining of applicable internal approvals from the parties to the Share Purchase Agreement.
Other Major Terms
Ample Up shall pay the Consideration on the second business day after the fulfilment of all the conditions precedent or at such other time and/or date as the parties to the Share Purchase Agreement agree.
The Share Purchase Agreement shall be governed by the laws of Hong Kong. Any dispute, controversy or claim arising out of or relating to the Share Purchase Agreement shall be referred to and finally resolved by arbitration administered by the HKIAC under the HKIAC Administered Arbitration Rules in force when the notice of arbitration is submitted.
The Share Purchase Agreement shall become effective upon signing by the parties thereto.
REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Upon the completion of the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement, the Group's interest in Sisram Medical will increase from 52.82% to 74.76% and Sisram Medical will remain a subsidiary of the Company. Sisram Medical is one of the important platforms for the Group's business in research and development and manufacturing of medical devices. By completing the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement, it is expected to have benefit thereof in facilitating the Group to provide better support to Sisram Medical in respect of its planning and development in medical technology field.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement are on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Liang Jianfeng, being Directors, abstained from voting on the resolution of the Board in respect of the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement, while the 5 remaining Directors (including 4 independent non-executive Directors) participated in the voting and approved unanimously.
INFORMATION ON SISRAM MEDICAL
Sisram Medical, a subsidiary of the Company, is a company incorporated in Israel and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 01696). Sisram Medical and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of energy based aesthetic medicines and minimally invasive medical cosmetic treatment systems.
The net profits (both before and after taxation) attributable to shareholders of Sisram Medical for the two financial years immediately preceding the entering into the Share Purchase Agreement are as follows:
|
|
|
Unit: US$ million
|
|
For the year ended
|
For the year ended
|
|
31 December 2018
|
31 December 2017
|
|
(audited)
|
(audited)
|
Net profits/(loss) (before taxation)
|
22.8
|
15.8
|
Net profits/(loss) (after taxation)
|
21.8
|
11.0
As at 30 June 2019, the unaudited total asset value and the unaudited total net asset value of Sisram Medical were US$386.8 million and US$319.9 million, respectively.
INFORMATION ON PARTIES Ample Up
Ample Up is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Ample Up is principally engaged in investment management business.
Magnificent View
Magnificent View is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and is wholly owned by Pramerica-Fosun Fund. Magnificent View is principally engaged in private equity investments.
HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As Magnificent View is an associate of Fosun International, the controlling shareholder of the Company, Magnificent View, therefore, constitutes a connected person of the Company under Rule 14A.07 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Share Purchase Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Given the party to the Share Purchase Agreement is the same connected person as the party to the Share Trust Agreement dated 15 February 2019, the Capital Increase Agreement dated 25 March 2019 and the Investment Agreement dated 26 August 2019, the Share Purchase Agreement, the Share Trust Agreement, the Capital Increase Agreement and the Investment Agreement, shall be aggregated pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As the percentage ratio applicable to the sum of the transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement, the Share Trust Agreement, the Capital Increase Agreement and the Investment Agreement is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement is subject to reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the completion of the transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement shall be subject to the satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent, as such, it is uncertain whether the relevant transaction would be completed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
DEFINITIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings in this announcement:
''A Share(s)''
|
the domestic share(s) of the Company with a nominal value of
RMB1 each, which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and
|
|
traded in RMB
|
''Ample Up''
|
Ample Up Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with
|
limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
|
''Board''
|
the board of Directors
''Capital Increase
|
a capital increase agreement dated 25 March 2019 entered into
Agreement''
between the Company and SFHIH in relation to the capital
|
increase in Shanghai Futuo Biotech Development Co., Ltd.* (上海
|
|
復拓生物科技發展有限公司)
|
''Company''
|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (上海復星醫
|
藥(集團)股份有限公司), a joint stock company established in the
|
|
PRC with limited liability, the H Shares and A Shares of which
|
|
are listed and traded on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock
|
|
Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange, respectively
|
''Consideration''
|
the total consideration to be paid by Ample Up for the purchase of
|
Sale Shares under the Share Purchase Agreement
|
''CML''
|
Chindex Medical Limited (美中互利醫療有限公司), a company
|
incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and a wholly-
|
|
owned subsidiary of Ample Up
|
''Investment Agreement''
|
an investment agreement dated 26 August 2019 entered into
|
between the Company and SFHIH in relation to the establishment
|
|
of the JV Company
|
''connected person(s)''
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Hong Kong Listing Rules
''Director(s)''
|
director(s) of the Company
''Fosun High Tech''
|
Shanghai Fosun High Technology (Group) Company Limited* (上
|
海復星高科技(集團)有限公司), a company established in the PRC
|
|
with limited liability, the controlling shareholder of the Company
|
''Fosun International''
|
Fosun International Limited (復星國際有限公司), a company
|
incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the controlling
|
|
shareholder of the Company
|
''Fosun Industrial''
|
Fosun Industrial Co., Limited (復星實業(香港)有限公司), a
|
company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a
|
|
subsidiary of the Company
|
''Group''
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
''H Share(s)''
|
the overseas listed share(s) of the Company with a nominal value
|
of RMB1 each, which are listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|
|
and traded in HK$
|
''Hong Kong''
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
''HK$''
|
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
''HKIAC''
|
Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre
''Hong Kong Listing Rules''
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
''Hong Kong Stock
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Exchange''
|
''Magnificent View''
|
Magnificent View Investments Limited, a company incorporated in
|
Hong Kong with limited liability and is wholly owned by
|
|
Pramerica-Fosun Fund, as at the date of this announcement, it
|
|
holds 96,976,000 shares in Sisram Medical, representing
|
|
approximately 21.93% of the total number of issued shares in
|
|
Sisram Medical
|
''Pramerica-Fosun Fund''
|
Pramerica-Fosun China Opportunity Fund, L.P. (復星－保德信中
|
國機會基金(有限合夥)), of which the general partner is Fosun
|
|
Equity Investment Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun
|
|
International and the limited partners are Prudential Insurance
|
|
Company of America and Prudential Legacy Insurance Company
|
|
of New Jersey, who are independent third parties of the Company
|
''PRC''
|
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
|
announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special
|
|
Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
|
''RMB''
|
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
''SFHIH''
|
Shanghai Fosun Health Industry Holding Company Limited* (上海
|
復星健康產業控股有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC
|
|
with limited liability, which is wholly-owned by Fosun High Tech
|
''Sale Share(s)''
|
96,976,000 shares in Sisram Medical held by Magnificent View,
|
representing approximately 21.93% of the total number of shares
|
|
in Sisram Medical in issue as at the date of this announcement, to
|
|
be sold to Ample Up in accordance with the terms of the Share
|
|
Purchase Agreement
|
''Shareholder(s)''
|
holder(s) of the Share(s)
''Share(s)''
|
A Share(s) and H Share(s)
''Share Purchase Agreement''
|
the Share Purchase Agreement dated 30 September 2019 entered
|
into between Ample Up and Magnificent View in relation to the
|
|
sale and purchase of the Sale Shares
|
''Share Trust Agreement''
|
a share trust agreement dated 15 February 2019 entered into
|
between the Company, SFHIH and Yadong Xinmo in relation to
|
|
the entrustment of certain equity interest by the Company and
|
|
SFHIH
|
''Sisram Medical''
|
Sisram Medical Ltd, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock
|
Exchange (stock code: 01696), a subsidiary of the Company
|
''United States''
|
the United States of America
''US$''
|
US dollars, the lawful currency of United States
''Yadong Xinmo''
|
Yadong Xinmo Investment Management Co., Ltd.* (亞東信摩投資
|
管理有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC with limited
|
|
liability
|
''%''
|
per cent
By order of the Board
|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
|
Chen Qiyu
|
Chairman
Shanghai, PRC
30 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Liang Jianfeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.
