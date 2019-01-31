Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO THE AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE A&R SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT REGARDING GLAND PHARMA LIMITED AND NOTICE OF EGM (H SHARES)

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

ENTERING INTO THE AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE A&R SHAREHOLDERS

AGREEMENT REGARDING GLAND PHARMA LIMITED

AND

NOTICE OF EGM

1 February 2019

CONTENTS Page Definitions ...................................................................... 1 Letter from the Board ............................................................ 4 Notice of EGM .................................................................. EGM-1

Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions in this circular shall have the following meanings:

''A Share(s)''

the domestic ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which is (are) listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and traded in RMB

''Announcement''

The announcement of the Company dated 24 January 2019

''Articles of Association''

The articles of association of the Company as effective at the time

''Amended Put Option''

the put option granted by Fosun Industrial under the Amendment No. 1

''A&R Shareholders Agreement''

the amended and restated shareholders agreement entered into among Fosun Industrial, the Continuing Shareholders and Gland Pharma on 15 September 2017

''Amendment No. 1''

the Amendment No. 1 to the A&R Shareholders Agreement entered into among Fosun Industrial, the Continuing Shareholders and Gland Pharma on 24 January 2019

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Company''

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (上海 復星醫藥(集團)股份有限公司 ), a joint stock company established in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares and A Shares of which are listed and traded on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, respectively

''Continuing Shareholders''

certain shareholders mainly comprising the family members of Dr. Ravi and the companies and trusts controlled and managed thereby, which, as at the Latest Practicable Date, as the Continuing Shareholders held a total of 3,421,187 shares in Gland Pharma, representing approximately 22.08% of the total issued shares in Gland Pharma

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''Dr. Ravi''

Dr. P. Ravindranath

''EBITDA''

earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and the EBITDA of Gland Pharma for 2018 of US$103.714 million (unaudited) as confirmed by the parties to Amendment No. 1

''EGM''

the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 22 March 2019 at Shanghai Film Art Center, No. 160 Xinhua Road, Shanghai, the PRC

''Fosun Industrial''

Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte. Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

''Fosun International''

Fosun International Limited (復星國際有限公司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the controlling shareholder of the Company

''Gland Pharma''

Gland Pharma Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of India, which is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''H Share(s)''

''H Shareholder(s)''

overseas listed foreign ordinary share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company which is (are) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars holder(s) of the H Share(s)

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

''Hong Kong Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Hong Kong Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Initial Waiting Period''

the period from the effective date of the Amendment No. 1 and ending on 23:59 hours (Indian Standard Time) on 30 June 2020

''Latest Practicable Date''

29 January 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information herein