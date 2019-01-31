Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : FORM OF PROXY FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 22 MARCH 2019 (H SHARES）

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

FORM OF PROXY FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 22 MARCH 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of being the holder(s) ofoverseas listedforeign share(s) (H share(s))(Note 2) of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company''), hereby appoint the chairman of the meeting or

of as my/our proxy(Note 3) to vote and act for me/us at the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of the Company to be held on Friday, 22 March 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shanghai Film Art Center, No. 160 Xinhua Road, Shanghai, the PRC to vote for me/us as indicated below. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as that defined in the circular of the Company dated 1 February 2019.

Please tick or insert the number of H Shares in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll.(Note 4)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST(Note 4)ABSTAIN(Note 4)

1

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to entering into the Amendment No. 1 to the A&R Shareholders Agreement regarding Gland Pharma Limited.

Signed this

day of

2019

Signature(s)(Note 5) :

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members for H Shares) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the H Shares registered in your name(s).

3. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, please strike out the words ''the chairman of the meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. An H Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of H Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

4. Important: if you wish to vote for any resolution, tick in the box marked ''For''. If you wish to vote against any resolution, tick in the box marked ''Against''. If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, tick in the box marked ''Abstain''. Any abstain vote at the EGM shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution, but will be counted in the total number of voting shares. If you wish to vote only part of the H Shares in respect of which the proxy is so appointed, please state the exact number of H Shares in lieu of a tick in the relevant box. A tick in the relevant box indicates that the votes attached to all the H Shares to which this form relates will be cast accordingly. Unless you have indicated otherwise in this form, your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.

5. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

6. In case of joint holders, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members for H Shares and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members for H Shares in respect of such joint holding.

7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H Shares, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 24 hours before the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof.

8. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish.

*

for identification purposes only