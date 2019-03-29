Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC（H SHARES）

(A)PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF THE CORPORATE BONDS

In order to further optimize the debt structure, broaden financing channels and satisfy funding needs of the Company, the Board resolved to submit the Proposed Issuance of Corporate Bonds by the Company to the general meeting of the Company for approval, the proposal of which is set out as follows:

1.Size and method of the issuance

It is proposed that the size of the Proposed Issuance will not be more than RMB10.0 billion (inclusive) and shall comply with the relevant regulations on issue of corporate bonds. The Proposed Issuance will take the form of public issuance to the qualified investors at one time or in tranches upon approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The specific size and method of the issuance shall be determined by the Board (or its delegate), which is to be authorized by the general meeting, within the aforesaid range at its absolute discretion in accordance with the requirements under the relevant laws and regulations, advices and recommendations of the regulatory authorities, the funding requirements of the Company and the prevailing market conditions at the time of the Proposed Issuance with a view to safeguard the best interests of the Company.

2.Coupon rate and its determination mechanism

The coupon rate of the Corporate Bonds to be issued under the Proposed Issuance and its calculation and the coupon payment method shall be determined by the Board (or its delegate), which is to be authorized by the general meeting, and the lead underwriter in accordance with the relevant requirements and the market conditions.

3.Maturity period, method of principal repayment and interest payment, and other specific arrangements

The maturity period of the Corporate Bonds to be issued under the Proposed Issuance shall not exceed 7 years (inclusive). The Corporate Bonds may have a single maturity period, or may be hybrid bonds of various maturity periods. The specific maturity periods and the size of each type of bonds of different maturity periods shall be determined by the Board (or its delegate), which is to be authorized by the general meeting, in accordance with the relevant requirements and the prevailing market conditions at the time of the Proposed Issuance.

4.Use of proceeds

The proceeds raised from the Proposed Issuance (excluding the expenses relating to the issuance) are intended to be used for replenishment of the working capital of the Company and repayment of the principal of and interest on interest-bearing debts. The specific purposes shall be determined by the Board (or its delegate), which is to be authorized by the general meeting, taking into consideration the financial position and the funding requirements of the Company.