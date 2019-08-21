Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANGHAI HENLIUS ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE - RECORD DATE, CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS OF MEMBERS OF FOSUN PHARMA AND FOSUN INTERNATIONAL AND BASIS OF THE ASSURED ENTITLEMENT OF QUALIFYING FOSUN PHARMA H SHAREHOLDERS AND QUALIFYING FOSUN INTERNATIONAL SHAREHOLDERS TO THE SHANGHAI HENLIUS H SHARES IN THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING (H SHARES) 0 08/21/2019 | 07:18am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or an invitation or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Hong Kong, the United States of America or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''U.S. Securities Act''). The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States of America or any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from the United States of America or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. 上 海 復 星 醫 藥 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 02196) JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANGHAI HENLIUS ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE RECORD DATE, CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS OF MEMBERS OF FOSUN PHARMA AND FOSUN INTERNATIONAL AND BASIS OF THE ASSURED ENTITLEMENT OF QUALIFYING FOSUN PHARMA H SHAREHOLDERS AND QUALIFYING FOSUN INTERNATIONAL SHAREHOLDERS TO THE SHANGHAI HENLIUS H SHARES IN THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING The boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International are pleased to announce that the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares in the Preferential Offering will be Wednesday, 4 September 2019. The register of members of each of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International will be closed on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 and no transfers of shares of Fosun Pharm and Fosun International will be registered on that date. The last day for dealing in the shares of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International cum-entitlement to the Assured Entitlement will be Friday, 30 August 2019. - 1 - As the final dates of registration and issue of the Prospectus have not yet been determined, the Record Date and the closure of the registers of members of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International for the purpose of determining the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders set out in this announcement are subject to change depending on the final timetable of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing. The boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International are also pleased to announce that the basis of the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares in the Preferential Offering has been determined, if and when made. The basis of the Assured Entitlement is as follows: For Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders: One (1) Shanghai Henlius H Share for every 132 H shares of Fosun Pharma held by Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders on Wednesday, 4 September 2019, being the Record Date. For Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders One (1) Shanghai Henlius H Share for every 2,041 shares of Fosun International held by Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders on Wednesday, 4 September 2019, being the Record Date. The implementation of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing is subject to, among other things, the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the final decisions of the Shanghai Henlius Board as to whether to proceed with the Proposed Spin-off and Listing, which are subject to market conditions and pricing. Shareholders and potential investors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International should be aware that there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-off and Listing will take place or as to when they may take place. If the Proposed Spin-off and Listing do not proceed for any reason, the Preferential Offering will not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International should exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International (as the case may be). Any person who is in doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional advisers. 1. INTRODUCTION The boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International refer to the announcements made by Fosun Pharma and Fosun International dated 27 September 2018, 13 December 2018 and 5 July 2019 (the ''Announcements'') relating to the Proposed Spin-off and Listing. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Announcements shall have the same meanings as those used in this announcement. - 2 - 2. RECORD DATE AND CLOSURE OF THE REGISTERS OF MEMBERS OF FOSUN PHARMA AND FOSUN INTERNATIONAL As disclosed in the Announcements, Fosun Pharma and Fosun International intend that if the Proposed Spin-off and Listing proceed, Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders will be provided with an Assured Entitlement to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares by way of a preferential application in the Global Offering. For the purpose of determining the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares in the Preferential Offering and pursuant to Rule 13.66 of the Listing Rules, the boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International announce that the Record Date will be Wednesday, 4 September 2019. The register of members of each of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International will be closed on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 and no transfers of shares of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International will be registered on that date. Fosun Pharma H Shareholders In order to qualify for the Assured Entitlement, all transfers of the shares of Fosun Pharma accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the H share registrar of Fosun Pharma, at Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 September 2019. The last day for dealing in the shares of Fosun Pharma cum-entitlement to the Assured Entitlement will be Friday, 30 August 2019. Fosun International Shareholders In order to qualify for the Assured Entitlement, all transfers of the shares of Fosun International accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of Fosun International, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 September 2019. The last day for dealing in the shares of Fosun International cum-entitlement to the Assured Entitlement will be Friday, 30 August 2019. As the final dates of registration and issue of the Prospectus have not yet been determined, the Record Date and the closure of the registers of members of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International for the purpose of determining the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders set out in this announcement are subject to change depending on the final timetable of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing. In the event that there is a change in the Record Date and the closure of the registers of members of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International for determining the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders, a further announcement will be made by Fosun Pharma and Fosun International and such revised record date and closure of the registers of members of Fosun - 3 - Pharma and Fosun International will supersede and replace the Record Date and the closure of the registers of members of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International for determining the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders set out in this announcement. 3. BASIS OF THE ASSURED ENTITLEMENT OF QUALIFYING FOSUN PHARMA H SHAREHOLDERS AND QUALIFYING FOSUN INTERNATIONAL SHAREHOLDERS TO THE SHANGHAI HENLIUS H SHARES IN THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING The boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International also announce that the basis of the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares in the Preferential Offering has been determined, if and when made. For Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders: One (1) Shanghai Henlius H Share for every 132 H shares of Fosun Pharma held by Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders on Wednesday, 4 September 2019, being the Record Date. The Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares is not transferable and there will be no trading in nil-paid entitlements on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders who hold at least 132 H shares of Fosun Pharma on the Record Date and therefore have an Assured Entitlement to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares may apply for a number of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares which is greater than, less than or equal to their Assured Entitlement under the Preferential Offering. A valid application for a number of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares which is less than or equal to the Assured Entitlement of a Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholder under the Preferential Offering will be accepted in full, subject to the terms and conditions of the Preferential Offering. Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders who hold less than 132 H shares of Fosun Pharma on the Record Date and therefore will not have an Assured Entitlement to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares will still be entitled to participate in the Preferential Offering by applying for excess Shanghai Henlius H Shares only. For Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders: One (1) Shanghai Henlius H Share for every 2,041 shares of Fosun International held by Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders on Wednesday, 4 September 2019, being the Record Date. The Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares is not transferable and there will be no trading in nil-paid entitlements on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. - 4 - Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders who hold at least 2,041 shares of Fosun International on the Record Date and therefore have an Assured Entitlement to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares may apply for a number of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares which is greater than, less than or equal to their Assured Entitlement under the Preferential Offering. A valid application for a number of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares which is less than or equal to the Assured Entitlement of a Qualifying Fosun International Shareholder under the Preferential Offering will be accepted in full, subject to the terms and conditions of the Preferential Offering. Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders who hold less than 2,041 shares of Fosun International on the Record Date and therefore will not have an Assured Entitlement to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares will still be entitled to participate in the Preferential Offering by applying for excess Shanghai Henlius H Shares only. Applications for excess Shanghai Henlius H Shares will only be satisfied to the extent that Shanghai Henlius H Shares made available to and not taken up by Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders as their Assured Entitlement under the Preferential Offering are sufficient to satisfy such excess applications. Qualifying Fosun Pharma Shareholders and Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders should note that their Assured Entitlement to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares may not represent a full board lot of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares. No odd lot matching services will be provided and dealings in odd lots of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares may be at a price below the prevailing market price for full board lots. If the Preferential Offering proceeds, details of the Preferential Offering, including the terms and conditions for applications (including excess applications) for the Shanghai Henlius H Shares under the Preferential Offering, will be set out in the Prospectus and the accompanying blue application form for Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders and orange application form for Qualifying Fosun International Shareholders. As at the date of this announcement, Fosun Pharma, Fosun International and Shanghai Henlius have been advised by their PRC legal advisers that pursuant to Article 23 of the Implementation Rules for Registration, Depository and Clearing Services under the Mainland-HongKong Stock Markets Connect Programme 《( 內地與香港股票市場交易互聯互通機制登記、存管、結算業務實 施細則》), China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited does not provide services relating to the subscription of newly issued shares. Accordingly, even if the Preferential Offering proceeds, beneficial holders of shares of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International who hold shares of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International through Shanghai-HongKong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-HongKong Stock Connect cannot participate in the Preferential Offering and will not be able to take up their respective Assured Entitlement to the Shanghai Henlius H Shares under the Preferential Offering through the trading mechanism of Shanghai-HongKong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-HongKong Stock Connect. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

