|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANGHAI HENLIUS ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE - UPDATED POST HEARING INFORMATION PACK (H SHARES)
09/10/2019 | 08:37pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or an invitation or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Hong Kong, the United States of America or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''U.S. Securities Act''). The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States of America or any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong.
Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from the United States of America or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.
上 海 復 星 醫 藥 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF
SHANGHAI HENLIUS
ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE
UPDATED POST HEARING INFORMATION PACK
The boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International (the ''Boards'') announce that they were informed by Shanghai Henlius that in connection with the Proposed Spin-off and Listing, Shanghai Henlius has submitted the updated Post Hearing Information Pack (the ''Updated PHIP''), which contains certain business and financial information relating to Shanghai Henlius, to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for publication on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website. It is expected that the Updated PHIP will be available for viewing and downloading from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hkfrom 10 September 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International should be aware that there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-off and Listing will take place or as to when they may take place. If the Proposed Spin-off and Listing do not proceed for any reason, the Preferential Offering will not proceed. If the Proposed Spin-off and Listing proceed, the timetable for the Global Offering, including the Preferential Offering, will be set out in the Prospectus and in a further announcement to be made by Fosun Pharma and Fosun International.
-
INTRODUCTION
Fosun Pharma refers to its announcements dated 27 September 2018, 13 December 2018, 5 July 2019, 21 August 2019 and 25 August 2019 (the ''Fosun Pharma Announcements'') and the circular to its shareholders dated 11 October 2018 relating to the Proposed Spin-off and Listing. The Proposed Spin-off and Listing were approved by Fosun Pharma's shareholders at the 2018 First Extraordinary General Meeting held on 27 November 2018.
Fosun International refers to its announcements dated 27 September 2018, 13 December 2018, 5 July 2019, 21 August 2019 and 25 August 2019 (the ''Fosun International Announcements'') relating to, among other things, the Proposed Spin-off and Listing.
Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Fosun Pharma Announcements and the Fosun International Announcements shall have the same meanings as those used in this announcement.
-
UPDATED POST HEARING INFORMATION PACK
The Boards announce that they were informed by Shanghai Henlius that in connection with the Proposed Spin-off and Listing, Shanghai Henlius has submitted the Updated PHIP to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for publication on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website. It is expected that the Updated PHIP will be available for viewing and downloading from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hkfrom 10 September 2019.
The Updated PHIP contains, among other things, certain business and financial information relating to Shanghai Henlius. The Updated PHIP is blacklined to show the changes made to the PHIP. Shareholders and potential investors of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International should note that the Updated PHIP is in draft form and the information contained in it is incomplete and is subject to change which can be material. Fosun Pharma and Fosun International do not have any obligation or liability whatsoever in relation to the Updated PHIP.
-
SPECIFIED TERRITORIES
The Boards further announce that the ''Specified Territories'' for the purpose of the Preferential Offering, which were determined by the directors of Fosun International, Fosun Pharma and Shanghai Henlius on the basis permitted under Rule 13.36(2) of the Listing Rules after making enquiries regarding the legal restrictions under the applicable securities legislation of the relevant jurisdictions and the requirements of the relevant regulatory bodies or stock exchanges, would include Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, China Mainland, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan.
4. GENERAL
In connection with the Global Offering, the price of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares may be stabilised in accordance with the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). Details of any intended stabilization and how it will be regulated under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) will be contained in the Prospectus.
The Boards wish to emphasise that the implementation of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing is subject to, among other things, the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the final decisions of the Shanghai Henlius Board as to whether to proceed with the Proposed Spin-off and Listing, which are subject to market conditions and pricing. The Shanghai Henlius Board will only proceed with the Proposed Spin-off and Listing if it considers that the price of the Shanghai Henlius H Shares which can be obtained in the Global Offering, which is subject to market conditions, is such that proceeding with the Proposed Spin-off and Listing on those terms would be in the interests of Shanghai Henlius and its shareholders as a whole.
Shareholders and potential investors of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International should be aware that there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-off and Listing will take place or as to when they may take place. If the Proposed Spin-off and Listing do not proceed for any reason, the Preferential Offering will not proceed. If the Proposed Spin-off and Listing proceed, the timetable for the Global Offering, including the Preferential Offering, will be set out in the Prospectus and in a further announcement to be made by Fosun Pharma and Fosun International.
Shareholders and potential investors of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International should exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of Fosun Pharma and/or Fosun International. Any person who is in doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional advisers.
Further announcements will be made by Fosun Pharma and Fosun International in respect of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing as and when appropriate.
|
By order of the board
|
By order of the board
|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
|
Fosun International Limited
|
Chen Qiyu
|
Guo Guangchang
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
10 September 2019
|
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of Fosun Pharma are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Liang Jianfeng; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin, Ms. Li Ling and Mr. Tang Guliang.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of Fosun International are Mr. Guo Guangchang, Mr. Wang Qunbin, Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Xu Xiaoliang, Mr. Qin Xuetang, Mr. Wang Can and Mr. Gong Ping; and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Zhang Shengman, Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Mr. David T. Zhang, Mr. Yang Chao and Dr. Lee Kai- Fu.
-
For identification purposes only
Disclaimer
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:36:04 UTC
|
|