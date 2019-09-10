Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANGHAI HENLIUS ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE - UPDATED POST HEARING INFORMATION PACK (H SHARES)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

SHANGHAI HENLIUS

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE

UPDATED POST HEARING INFORMATION PACK

The boards of directors of Fosun Pharma and Fosun International (the ''Boards'') announce that they were informed by Shanghai Henlius that in connection with the Proposed Spin-off and Listing, Shanghai Henlius has submitted the updated Post Hearing Information Pack (the ''Updated PHIP''), which contains certain business and financial information relating to Shanghai Henlius, to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for publication on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website. It is expected that the Updated PHIP will be available for viewing and downloading from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hkfrom 10 September 2019.