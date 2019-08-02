Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019（H SHARE）

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02196

Description : H Shares No. of ordinary Par value shares (RMB) Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

A Shares (Domestic Shares)Authorised share

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(RMB)

capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other

classes of

sharesPar value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Authorised share capital (State currency)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1)

(2)No of preference

H Shares A Shares shares classes of shares preceding month 551,940,500 2,010,958,045 N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month NIL NIL N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 551,940,500 2,010,958,045 N/A N/A Balance at close of

No. of otherIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer which

issued may beDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A