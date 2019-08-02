Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019（H SHARE）

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Date Submitted
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
02/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Stock code :
02196
Description :
H Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
shares
|
(RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
(See Remark 1)
(See Remark 1)
Increase/(decrease)
(See Remark 1)
(See Remark 1)
Balance at close of the month
(See Remark 1)
(See Remark 1)
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
A Shares (Domestic Shares)Authorised share
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(RMB)
capital (RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
(See Remark 1)
(See Remark 1)
Increase/(decrease)
(See Remark 1)
(See Remark 1)
Balance at close of the month
(See Remark 1)
(See Remark 1)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other
classes of
sharesPar value
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Authorised share capital (State currency)
(See Remark 1)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1)
(2)No of preference
H Shares
A Shares
shares
classes of shares
preceding month
551,940,500
2,010,958,045
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
NIL
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
551,940,500
2,010,958,045
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
No. of otherIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the month: Granted | Exercised | Cancelled | Lapsed
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal value | Nominal value at close of preceding month | Exercised during the month | Nominal value at close of the month
( / / )
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) | Class of shares issuable (Note 1) | Subscription price | EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding month | Converted during the month | Amount at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
(
/
/
)
2. N/A
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) | Class of shares issuable (Note 1) | Subscription price | EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) | Class of shares issuable (Note 1) | Subscription price | EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A