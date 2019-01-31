Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (H SHARES)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'' ) of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 22 March 2019 at Shanghai Film Art Center, No. 160 Xinhua Road, Shanghai, the PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modifications) the following resolution. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 1 February 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to entering into the Amendment

No. 1 to the A&R Shareholders Agreement regarding Gland Pharma Limited.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

Chen Qiyu

Chairman

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

1 February 2019

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Yao Fang and Mr. Wu Yifang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Qunbin, Mr. Wang Can, Ms. Mu Haining and Mr. Zhang Xueqing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cao Huimin, Mr. Jiang Xian, Dr. Wong Tin Yau Kelvin and Mr. Wai Shiu Kwan Danny.

Notes:

1. A holder of H Shares entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote by poll instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of H Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

2. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H Shares, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Return of the form of proxy will not preclude any member of H Shares from attending the EGM and voting in person if such member so wishes and in such event, the form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.

3. For the purpose of determining the entitlement of H Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company for H Shares will be closed from Wednesday, 20 February 2019 to Friday, 22 March 2019, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all transfer documents for H Shares together with the relevant share certificates should be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H Shares, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong

Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 19 February 2019.

4. A holder of H Shares entitled to attend the EGM shall lodge the reply slip for the attendance of the EGM at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H Shares, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than twenty (20) days before the holding of the EGM (i.e., Friday, 1 March 2019) by hand, by post or by fax.

5. Shareholders who attend the EGM in person or by proxy shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.

6. This notice of EGM is despatched to the holders of H Shares only. The notice of EGM to the holders of A Shares and the relevant reply slip and proxy form are separately published on the websites of the Company (http://www.fosunpharma.com) and of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

