Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : PROGRESS UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS IN THE PARTNERSHIP AND EQUITY INTEREST IN THE GENERAL PARTNER AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NFC SHARES

上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

PROGRESS UPDATE ON DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS IN THE PARTNERSHIP

AND EQUITY INTEREST IN THE GENERAL PARTNER

AND

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NFC SHARES

References are made to the Company's announcements dated 30 July and 1 August 2019 (the ''Announcements'') in connection with, among other things, the discloseable transactions regarding the Proposed Disposal and Proposed Subscription. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcements.

UPDATE ON PROPOSED DISPOSAL AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION

Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulations of the PRC, the Company has engaged Ernst & Young Hua Ming CPAs (special general partnership), a qualified securities practitioner in the PRC, to prepare the audited financial statements of the Partnership for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and the five months ended 31 May 2019 according to China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, and the auditor's report (Ernst & Young Hua Ming (2019) Zhuan Zi No. 60469139_A01) (the ''Auditors' Report'') has been issued.

According to the Auditors' Report, as at 31 December 2018, the total assets, equity attributable to the owners and the total liabilities of the Partnership, on a consolidated bases, were RMB5,172.46 million, RMB3,339.64 million and RMB1,832.82 million, respectively. For the year of 2018, the Partnership recorded, on a consolidated basis, a revenue of RMB2,058.78 million and net profit of RMB-154.05 million.

According to the Auditors' Report, as at 31 May 2019, the total assets, equity attributable to the owners and the total liabilities of the Partnership, on a consolidated bases, were RMB6,774.05 million, RMB3,258.59 million and RMB3,515.46 million, respectively. For five months ended 31 May 2019, the Partnership recorded, on a consolidated basis, a revenue of RMB998.61 million and net profit of RMB-100.39 million.