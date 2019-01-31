Log in
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : REPLY SLIP FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR ATTENDING THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 22 MARCH 2019 (H SHARES)

01/31/2019 | 07:29am EST

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02196)

REPLY SLIP FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR ATTENDING

THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 22 MARCH 2019

To: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'')

I/We(Note 1)

of of

being the holder(s)

H share(s) of the Company(Note 2) with a nominal value of RMB1.00 eachin the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 22 March 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shanghai Film Art Center, No. 160 Xinhua Road, Shanghai, the PRC.

Signed this

day of

2019

Signature(s):

Notes:

1.

Full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members for H shares) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2.

Please insert the number of H shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number of H shares is inserted, this

reply slip will be deemed to relate to all the H shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

3.

Please complete and sign this reply slip and lodge it at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar for H shares, Tricor

Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (fax number: (852) 2810

8185) no later than Friday, 1 March 2019 by hand, by post or by fax.

*

for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 12:28:07 UTC
