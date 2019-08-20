Log in
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : Sisram Medical Ltd Announces Its Interim Results for the First Half of 2019, Showcasing 9.3% Revenue Growth Driven by Consumer-Centric Approach

08/20/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

Results Highlights


• Revenue grew to US$85.4 million, an increase of 9.3% YOY • Gross profit rose to US$49.0 million, an increase of 17.0% YOY • Gross margin reached an all-time high of 57.3% • Profit before tax amounted at US$15.6 million, an increase of 14.2% YOY • Profit for the Period attributable to owners of the parent was US$13.2 million, an increase of 17.4% YOY • Adjusted net profit reached US$16.4 million • Adjusted net profit margin was 19.2%

Operational Highlights

• Direct sales accounted for 52.5% of total revenue, surpassing distributors for the first time • New direct sales offices opened in Israel, Australia and South Korea • North America subsidiary revenues increased by 27% YOY

In the first half of 2019, Sisram adhered to its corporate vision - 'enhancing quality of life', and deepened its consumer focus, which helped to expand the Company's direct sales and to drive overall revenue growth of 9.3% YOY for the Period. Gross profit for the Period rose 17.0% to US$49.0 million, as gross profit margin reached an all-time high of 57.3%.

With the establishment of new direct sales offices in Israel, Australia and South Korea, the direct sales revenue of Sisram grew to 52.5% of the total, surpassing revenue from distributors for the first time in the Company's history. These new direct sales offices represent our geographic focus on developing territories in general, and the Asia Pacific region in specific.

On the product front, Sisram has further established its minimally-invasive product line with the successful launch of BeautiFill by LipoFlow, the first and only energy-based device cleared by the FDA for autologous fat grafting, and the FemiLift platform offering, which was recently boosted by a patent granted for the bio-compatible disposable vaginal probe featuring a unique laser energy delivery shield that ensures the safety and efficacy of vaginal treatments.

Mr. Liu Yi, Chairman and Executive Director of Sisram, said: 'With this new focus, we are now speaking a new language, named 'value creation', where 'why we do what we do' replaces 'what we do', 'Knowledge' replaces 'Technology' and 'User-experience' replaces 'Innovation'. This value creation concept is similarly echoed in the medical aesthetics market, shifting the focus from 'sick' care to one of 'health' care, which means focusing on Well-being, Preventive Medicare and early intervention.'

Mr. Lior Dayan, CEO of Sisram Medical and Alma, said: 'Our 20th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect, regroup, redefine and refine our mission, long term strategy and concrete work plan. I feel confident in our strategy rollout, and our near future plans for the second half of 2019. We identify further potential in increasing our direct operation volume, improving platform efficacy and leveraging proven technologies to further develop our markets.'

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK), the first Israeli company listed on the Hong Kong Exchange Main Board, was established in 2013 for the acquisition of Alma, a leading provider of energy-based surgical and medical aesthetics solutions, ranked No. 1 in the People's Republic of China and one of the top 5 global leaders in its industry. Sisram Medical is majority held by Fosun Pharma, a leading health & medical industry group in China. Sisram Medical - Enhancing Quality of Life. http://www.sisram-medical.com For media inquiries, please contact: ICR Inc. Edmond Lococo Tel: +86 (10) 6583-7510 E-mail: Edmond.lococo@icrinc.com This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the discussions of the Company's business strategies and expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, the future development of the Company's industry and the future development of the general economy of the Company's key markets and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include words and expressions such as 'expect', 'seek', 'believe', 'plan', 'intend', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'may', 'will', 'would' and 'could' or similar words or statements, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Subject to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, the Company does not have any and undertakes no obligation to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise. In this press release, statements of or references to the Company's intentions are made as of the date of this press release. Any such intentions may change in light of future developments. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set out above.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 02:02:09 UTC
