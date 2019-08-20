Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical : Sisram Medical Ltd Announces Its Interim Results for the First Half of 2019, Showcasing 9.3% Revenue Growth Driven by Consumer-Centric Approach

Results Highlights

• Revenue grew to US$85.4 million, an increase of 9.3% YOY • Gross profit rose to US$49.0 million, an increase of 17.0% YOY • Gross margin reached an all-time high of 57.3% • Profit before tax amounted at US$15.6 million, an increase of 14.2% YOY • Profit for the Period attributable to owners of the parent was US$13.2 million, an increase of 17.4% YOY • Adjusted net profit reached US$16.4 million • Adjusted net profit margin was 19.2%

Operational Highlights

• Direct sales accounted for 52.5% of total revenue, surpassing distributors for the first time • New direct sales offices opened in Israel, Australia and South Korea • North America subsidiary revenues increased by 27% YOY

In the first half of 2019, Sisram adhered to its corporate vision - 'enhancing quality of life', and deepened its consumer focus, which helped to expand the Company's direct sales and to drive overall revenue growth of 9.3% YOY for the Period. Gross profit for the Period rose 17.0% to US$49.0 million, as gross profit margin reached an all-time high of 57.3%.

With the establishment of new direct sales offices in Israel, Australia and South Korea, the direct sales revenue of Sisram grew to 52.5% of the total, surpassing revenue from distributors for the first time in the Company's history. These new direct sales offices represent our geographic focus on developing territories in general, and the Asia Pacific region in specific.

On the product front, Sisram has further established its minimally-invasive product line with the successful launch of BeautiFill by LipoFlow, the first and only energy-based device cleared by the FDA for autologous fat grafting, and the FemiLift platform offering, which was recently boosted by a patent granted for the bio-compatible disposable vaginal probe featuring a unique laser energy delivery shield that ensures the safety and efficacy of vaginal treatments.

Mr. Liu Yi, Chairman and Executive Director of Sisram, said: 'With this new focus, we are now speaking a new language, named 'value creation', where 'why we do what we do' replaces 'what we do', 'Knowledge' replaces 'Technology' and 'User-experience' replaces 'Innovation'. This value creation concept is similarly echoed in the medical aesthetics market, shifting the focus from 'sick' care to one of 'health' care, which means focusing on Well-being, Preventive Medicare and early intervention.'

Mr. Lior Dayan, CEO of Sisram Medical and Alma, said: 'Our 20th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect, regroup, redefine and refine our mission, long term strategy and concrete work plan. I feel confident in our strategy rollout, and our near future plans for the second half of 2019. We identify further potential in increasing our direct operation volume, improving platform efficacy and leveraging proven technologies to further develop our markets.'

