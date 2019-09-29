Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology : COMPLETION OF REGISTRATION OF A SHARE OFFERING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.*

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6826)

COMPLETION OF REGISTRATION OF A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 3 January 2019, 18 April 2019, 16 May 2019, 28 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 4 July 2019, 15 July 2019, 18 July 2019 and 23 July 2019, respectively, and the circular of the Company dated 25 February 2019, which include, among other things, matters related to the proposed A Share offering by the Company (the "A Share Offering"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as defined in the above announcements and the circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 September 2019, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced its approval of the Company's application for the registration of A Share Offering.

The Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any further development in relation to the A Share Offering in accordance with the Listing Rules. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe of the securities of the Company.

