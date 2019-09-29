Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.*

上海昊海生物科技股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6826)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 3 January 2019, 18 April 2019, 16 May 2019, 28 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 4 July 2019, 15 July 2019, 18 July 2019 and 23 July 2019, respectively, and the circular of the Company dated 25 February 2019, which include, among other things, matters related to the proposed A Share offering by the Company (the "A Share Offering").

In response to the Letter of Implementation for the Issuance-and-Registration Phase Opinion 《( 發行註冊環節反饋意見落實函》) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and

received by the Company, the Company submitted the Response to the Letter of Implementation

for the Issuance-and-RegistrationPhase Opinion on Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd.'s Initial Public Offering and Listing on the Sci-TechInnovation Board 《( 關於上海昊海生 物科技股份有限公司首次公開發行股票並在科創板上市的發行註冊環節反饋意見落實函的回 覆》) (the "Response") to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Response and related materials were

published on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission at www.csrc.gov.cn on 27 September 2019.

