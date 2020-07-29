|
Shanghai Henlius Biotech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION HLX10 IN COMBINATION WITH RECOMBINANT ANTI-EGFR HUMANISED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION HLX07 AS THERAPY FOR RECURRENT OR METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA (HNSCC)
07/29/2020 | 05:56am EDT
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.
上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2696)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 2
CLINICAL TRIAL OF RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1
MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION (HLX10) IN COMBINATION WITH RECOMBINANT ANTI-EGFR HUMANISED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION (HLX07) AS THERAPY FOR RECURRENT OR METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS
CELL CARCINOMA (HNSCC)
-
INTRODUCTION
This announcement is made by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business development of the Company.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, today, the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of Recombinant Humanised Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody Injection ("HLX10") in combination with Recombinant Anti-EGFR Humanised Monoclonal Antibody Injection ("HLX07") as therapy for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region, the same as below).
-
DESIGN AND PURPOSE OF THE STUDY
This is an open-label, Phase 2 clinical study to evaluate the clinical efficacy and safety in HLX10 combined with HLX07 in patients with advanced recurrent or metastatic head and neck tumours. The study primarily aims to assess the objective response rate at week 16 and the safety profile of HLX10 in combination with HLX07 in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Secondary objectives include evaluating other efficacy endpoints, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics file. Exploratory objective includes identifying biomarkers for therapeutic response and/or drug resistance.
-
DETAILS OF THE STUDY ON THE DRUG CANDIDATES INVOLVED IN THE COMBINATION THERAPY
HLX10 is an innovative biologic drug independently developed by the Company and is intended to be used for the treatment of solid tumours. Currently, we are further exploring the possibility of it being used to treat chronic hepatitis B. HLX07 is an improved innovative biologic drug targeting EGFR independently developed by the Company and is expected to be used for the treatment of various solid tumour indications such as colorectal cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. As at the date of this announcement, details in respect of the drug candidates involved in the combination therapy (HLX10 and HLX07) and studies on the relevant combination therapies are as follows:
|
|
Indications
|
Stage
|
|
|
|
HLX10
|
Unresectable or metastatic microsatellite
|
Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland
|
|
instability-high or mismatch repair-
|
China
|
|
deficient solid tumour that fails to
|
|
|
respond to the standard therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solid tumour
|
Phase 1 clinical trial in Taiwan region
|
|
|
|
|
Solid tumour
|
Clinical trial approval obtained in the
|
|
USA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chronic hepatitis B
|
Phase 2 clinical trial in Taiwan region
|
|
|
|
HLX07
|
Solid tumour
|
Phase 1a clinical trial completed in
|
|
Taiwan region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solid tumour
|
Clinical trial approval obtained in the
|
|
USA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solid tumour
|
Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in mainland
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
HLX10+
|
Locally advanced/metastatic esophageal
|
Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland
|
chemotherapy
|
squamous cell carcinoma
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
Locally advanced or metastatic squamous
|
Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland
|
|
non-small cell lung cancer
|
China and Turkey (international multi-
|
|
centre trials)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Untreated extensive-stage small cell
|
Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland
|
|
lung cancer
|
China and Turkey (international multi-
|
|
centre trials)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland
|
|
Gastric cancer
|
China (international multi-centre
|
|
|
trials)
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced cervical cancer
|
Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indications
|
Stage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HLX10+HLX04
|
Advanced solid tumour
|
Phase
|
1
|
clinical
|
trial
|
in
|
mainland
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced hepatocellular carcinoma
|
Phase
|
2
|
clinical
|
trial
|
in
|
mainland
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metastatic non-squamousnon-small cell
|
Phase 3
|
clinical
|
trial
|
in mainland
|
|
lung cancer
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HLX10+HLX07
|
Recurrent or metastatic head and neck
|
Phase 2
|
clinical
|
trial
|
in mainland
|
|
squamous cell carcinoma
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
MARKET CONDITION
As at the date of this announcement, no similar combination therapy has received the approval for commercialisation from the National Medical Products Administration in mainland China.
WARNING STATEMENT REQUIRED BY RULE 18A.05 OF THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED: We may not be able to develop and ultimately commercialize HLX10 and HLX07 successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
On behalf of the Board
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.
Qiyu CHEN
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Scott Shi-Kau Liu as the executive director, Mr. Qiyu Chen as the chairman and non-executive director, Mr. Yifang Wu, Ms. Xiaohui Guan, Dr. Aimin Hui and Mr. Zihou Yan as the non-executive directors, and Mr. Tak Young So, Dr. Lik Yuen Chan, Dr. Guoping Zhao and Dr. Ruilin Song as the independent non-executive directors.
|
|