Shanghai Henlius Biotech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION HLX10 IN COMBINATION WITH RECOMBINANT ANTI-EGFR HUMANISED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION HLX07 AS THERAPY FOR RECURRENT OR METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA (HNSCC)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2696)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 2

CLINICAL TRIAL OF RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION (HLX10) IN COMBINATION WITH RECOMBINANT ANTI-EGFR HUMANISED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION (HLX07) AS THERAPY FOR RECURRENT OR METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS

CELL CARCINOMA (HNSCC)