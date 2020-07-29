Log in
Shanghai Henlius Biotech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION HLX10 IN COMBINATION WITH RECOMBINANT ANTI-EGFR HUMANISED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION HLX07 AS THERAPY FOR RECURRENT OR METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA (HNSCC)

07/29/2020 | 05:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2696)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN DOSED IN A PHASE 2

CLINICAL TRIAL OF RECOMBINANT HUMANISED ANTI-PD-1

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION (HLX10) IN COMBINATION WITH RECOMBINANT ANTI-EGFR HUMANISED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY INJECTION (HLX07) AS THERAPY FOR RECURRENT OR METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS

CELL CARCINOMA (HNSCC)

  1. INTRODUCTION
    This announcement is made by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business development of the Company.
    The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, today, the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of Recombinant Humanised Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody Injection ("HLX10") in combination with Recombinant Anti-EGFR Humanised Monoclonal Antibody Injection ("HLX07") as therapy for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region, the same as below).
  2. DESIGN AND PURPOSE OF THE STUDY
    This is an open-label, Phase 2 clinical study to evaluate the clinical efficacy and safety in HLX10 combined with HLX07 in patients with advanced recurrent or metastatic head and neck tumours. The study primarily aims to assess the objective response rate at week 16 and the safety profile of HLX10 in combination with HLX07 in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Secondary objectives include evaluating other efficacy endpoints, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics file. Exploratory objective includes identifying biomarkers for therapeutic response and/or drug resistance.

1

  1. DETAILS OF THE STUDY ON THE DRUG CANDIDATES INVOLVED IN THE COMBINATION THERAPY
    HLX10 is an innovative biologic drug independently developed by the Company and is intended to be used for the treatment of solid tumours. Currently, we are further exploring the possibility of it being used to treat chronic hepatitis B. HLX07 is an improved innovative biologic drug targeting EGFR independently developed by the Company and is expected to be used for the treatment of various solid tumour indications such as colorectal cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. As at the date of this announcement, details in respect of the drug candidates involved in the combination therapy (HLX10 and HLX07) and studies on the relevant combination therapies are as follows:

Indications

Stage

HLX10

Unresectable or metastatic microsatellite

Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland

instability-high or mismatch repair-

China

deficient solid tumour that fails to

respond to the standard therapy

Solid tumour

Phase 1 clinical trial in Taiwan region

Solid tumour

Clinical trial approval obtained in the

USA

Chronic hepatitis B

Phase 2 clinical trial in Taiwan region

HLX07

Solid tumour

Phase 1a clinical trial completed in

Taiwan region

Solid tumour

Clinical trial approval obtained in the

USA

Solid tumour

Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in mainland

China

HLX10+

Locally advanced/metastatic esophageal

Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland

chemotherapy

squamous cell carcinoma

China

Locally advanced or metastatic squamous

Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland

non-small cell lung cancer

China and Turkey (international multi-

centre trials)

Untreated extensive-stage small cell

Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland

lung cancer

China and Turkey (international multi-

centre trials)

Phase 3 clinical trial in mainland

Gastric cancer

China (international multi-centre

trials)

Advanced cervical cancer

Phase 2 clinical trial in mainland

China

2

Indications

Stage

HLX10+HLX04

Advanced solid tumour

Phase

1

clinical

trial

in

mainland

China

Advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

Phase

2

clinical

trial

in

mainland

China

Metastatic non-squamousnon-small cell

Phase 3

clinical

trial

in mainland

lung cancer

China

HLX10+HLX07

Recurrent or metastatic head and neck

Phase 2

clinical

trial

in mainland

squamous cell carcinoma

China

  1. MARKET CONDITION
    As at the date of this announcement, no similar combination therapy has received the approval for commercialisation from the National Medical Products Administration in mainland China.
    WARNING STATEMENT REQUIRED BY RULE 18A.05 OF THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED: We may not be able to develop and ultimately commercialize HLX10 and HLX07 successfully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Qiyu CHEN

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Scott Shi-Kau Liu as the executive director, Mr. Qiyu Chen as the chairman and non-executive director, Mr. Yifang Wu, Ms. Xiaohui Guan, Dr. Aimin Hui and Mr. Zihou Yan as the non-executive directors, and Mr. Tak Young So, Dr. Lik Yuen Chan, Dr. Guoping Zhao and Dr. Ruilin Song as the independent non-executive directors.

3

Disclaimer

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 09:55:01 UTC
