Shanghai Industrial Urban Development : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IN RELATION TO THE CAOHEJING PROJECT

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

The Caohejing Project is one of the Group's first projects in the PRC residential leasing market. The Caohejing Project is located on Caohejing Road in the Xuhui District, Shanghai with a site area of approximately 17,161 square metres. The land has a term of 70 years from 1 March 2019. The Caohejing Project will be developed into residential properties, and the completed housing units will be available for rent in the open market. Development of rental residential properties will bring steady rental income for the Group in the long run and allow the Group to explore a new business form in Shanghai, in response to the national housing system of "encouraging both house purchase and rental". For further details of the Group's acquisition of the land on Caohejing Road, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 20 November 2018.

The Contactor is engaged under the Construction Contract to undertake the construction work for the Caohejing Project. The terms of the Construction Contract have been reached after arm's length negotiations between SUD Jing Xiang and the Contractor, which are on normal commercial terms. The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Construction Contract are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Company is a company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda with limited liability, and is an investment holding company. The Group is a property developer in the PRC and is principally engaged in the businesses of property development, property investment and hotel operations in the PRC.

SUD Jing Xiang is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly- owned subsidiary of SUD. Its principal businesses are real estate development and real estate leasing operations.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Construction Contract exceeds 5% but none of such percentage ratios is 25% or above, the Construction Contract constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but is exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.