Shanghai Junshi Biosciences : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.* 上 海 君 實 生 物 醫 藥 科 技 股 份 有 限 公 司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 1877) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Reference is made to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 15th Meeting of the Second Session of the Board of Directors of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* dated 25 September 2019 published by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* on the website of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations. The following is a translation of the official announcement solely for the purpose of providing information. Should there be any discrepancies, the Chinese version will prevail. By Order of the Board Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* Mr. Xiong Jun Chairman Shanghai, the PRC, 25 September 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xiong Jun, Dr. Li Ning, Dr. Feng Hui, Mr. Zhang Zhuobing, Dr. Wu Hai and Dr. Yao Sheng as executive directors; Mr. Tang Yi, Mr. Li Cong, Mr. Yi Qingqing and Mr. Lin Lijun as non-executive directors; and Dr. Chen Lieping, Dr. He Jia, Mr. Chen Xinjun, Mr. Qian Zhi and Dr. Roy Steven Herbst as independent non-executive directors. For identification purpose only

Announcement No.: 2019-124 Stock code: 833330 Stock abbreviation: Junshi Biosciences Chief agency broker: CICC SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD.* Announcement on the Resolutions of the Fifteenth Meeting of the Second Session of the Board of Directors The Company and all members of the board of directors warrant that the contents of the announcement are true, accurate and complete, and there are no false representations and misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this announcement, and severally and jointly accept legal liabilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein. I. CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING (I) Convening of the Meeting Date of the meeting: 23 September 2019 Venue of the meeting: Conference room of the Company Mode of the meeting: On-site plus online Time and method of dispatching the notice of the board meeting: 21 September 2019, by telephone Chairperson of the meeting: Mr. Xiong Jun, the Chairman Compliance statement of the meeting: Given the fact that the Company needs to finalize relevant matters as soon as possible, the convener has explained at the board meeting on relevant situation of the waiver of the notice of the board meeting, and it is unanimously agreed by all directors to waive the limit on the notice period of the meeting. The procedures for convening and holding of the meeting and resolutions of the meeting complied with the laws and regulations such as the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and relevant requirements under the Articles of Association of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*, and the resolutions made herein were legal and valid.

Announcement No.: 2019-124 (II) Attendance of the Meeting 15 directors are eligible for attending the meeting, and 15 directors attended the meeting in person or by proxy. II. CONSIDERATION OF THE RESOLUTIONS Resolution on the Correction of the 2017 Annual Report and Summary was considered and passed 1. Details of the Resolution: The 2017 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) and the 2017 Annual Report Summary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) were reviewed and approved at the second meeting of the second session of the board of directors, the second meeting of the second session of the board of supervisors, and the fifth extraordinary general meeting in 2018 of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (hereinafter the "Company"). For details, please refer to the 2017 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) (Announcement No.: 2018-122) and the 2017 Annual Report Summary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) (Announcement No.: 2018-124) disclosed by the Company on 7 August 2018 on the information disclosure platform designated by the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (hereinafter the "NEEQ"). The Company intends to correct the 2017 Annual Report and Summary in order to reflect the Company's operations in 2017 truthfully, accurately and completely and to meet the regulatory review requirements for listing on the Sci-Tech Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Voting results: for: 15; against: 0; abstain: 0. Abstaining from voting: No director abstained from voting as there existed no related party transaction. 4. Submission to the general meeting: This resolution does not need to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration and approval.

Announcement No.: 2019-124 Resolution on the 2017 Annual Report and Summary of the Company (Corrected) has been considered and passed

1. Details of the Resolution:

The 2017 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) and the 2017 Annual Report Summary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) were considered and approved at the second meeting of the second session of the board of directors, the second meeting of the second session of the board of supervisors, and the fifth extraordinary general meeting in 2018 of the Company. For details, please refer to the 2017 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) (Announcement No.: 2018-122) and the 2017 Annual Report Summary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Corrected) (Announcement No.: 2018-124) disclosed by the Company on 7 August 2018 on the information disclosure platform designated by NEEQ. The Company intends to correct the 2017 Annual Report and Summary in order to reflect the Company's operations in 2017 truthfully, accurately and completely and to meet the regulatory review requirements for listing on the Sci-Tech Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

2. Voting results: for: 15; against: 0; abstain: 0. 3. Abstaining from voting: No director abstained from voting on this resolution as there existed no related party transactions. 4. Submission to the general meeting for voting: This resolution does not need to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration and approval.

Announcement No.: 2019-124 Resolution on the Correction of the 2018 Annual Report was considered and passed

1. Details of the Resolution:

The 2018 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* was considered and approved at the eleventh meeting of the second session of the board of directors, the eighth meeting of the second session of the board of supervisors, and the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company. For details, please refer to the 2018 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* (Announcement No.: 2019-027) disclosed by the Company on 29 March 2019 on the information disclosure platform designated by NEEQ. The Company intends to correct the 2018 Annual Report in order to reflect the Company's operations in 2018 truthfully, accurately and completely and to meet the regulatory review requirements for listing on the Sci-Tech Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

2. Voting results: for: 15; against: 0; abstain: 0. 3. Abstaining from voting: No director abstained from voting on this resolution as there existed no related party transactions. 4. Submission to the general meeting for voting: This resolution does not need to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration and approval.

Announcement No.: 2019-124 (IV) Resolution on the 2018 Annual Report (Corrected) was considered and passed 1. Contents of the Resolution: The eleventh meeting of the second session of the board of directors, the eighth meeting of the second session of the board of supervisors and the 2018 Annual General Meeting considered and approved the 2018 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*, for details, please refer to the 2018 Annual Report of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* dated 29 March 2019 (Announcement No.: 2019-027) published by the Company on the designated information disclosure platform under the NEEQ. In order to reflect the operations of the Company in 2018 truthfully, accurately and completely and meet the regulatory review requirements for listed on the the Sci-Tech Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Company intends to correct the 2018 Annual Report. Voting results: for: 15; against: 0; abstain: 0. Abstaining from voting: No director abstained from voting as there existed no related party transaction. 4. Submission to the general meeting: This resolution does not need to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration and approval.

Announcement No.: 2019-124 (V) Resolution on the Correction of Accounting Errors of the Company in the Previous Period was considered and approved 1. Details of the Resolution: According to the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 28 - Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Errors and the relevant requirements of the NEEQ, the Company found accounting errors through reorganizing the financial statements for 2016, 2017, 2018 and January to March 2019 and checking the relevant accounting treatment, and made adjustments. RSM China (容誠會計師事務所(特殊普通合夥)) issued the Special Explanation on the Correction of Accounting Errors of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (Kuai Zhuan Zi [2019] No. 7422), reviewed and confirmed the accounting errors existed and the accounting treatment adjustment by the Company. For details, please refer to the Special Explanation on the Correction of Accounting Errors of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.*. Voting results: for: 15; against: 0; abstain: 0. Abstaining from voting: No director abstained from voting as there existed no related party transaction. 4. Submission to the general meeting: This resolution does not need to be submitted to the general meeting for consideration and approval. III. Documents for inspection Resolutions of the Fifteenth Meeting of the Second Session of the Board of Directors of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.* Board of Directors 25 September 2019