Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments : STABILIZATION ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

defined in the prospectus dated October 28, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* 上海康德萊醫療器械股份有限公司 (the "Company").

上 海 康 德 萊 醫 療 器 械 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1501)

STABILIZATION ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 30, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The stabilization actions were undertaken by BOCOM International Securities Limited, as stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period, further information in relation to which is set out below.