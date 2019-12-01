Log in
Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments : STABILIZATION ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

12/01/2019 | 05:13am EST

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those

defined in the prospectus dated October 28, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* 上海康德萊醫療器械股份有限公司 (the "Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. The H Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

上 海 康 德 萊 醫 療 器 械 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1501)

STABILIZATION ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 30, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The stabilization actions were undertaken by BOCOM International Securities Limited, as stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period, further information in relation to which is set out below.

1

STABILIZATION ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on November 30, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilization actions undertaken by BOCOM International Securities Limited, the Stabilizing Manager, during the stabilization period were:

  1. over-allocationsof an aggregate of 6,000,000 H Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option); and
  2. the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on November 15, 2019 in respect of an aggregate of 6,000,000 H Shares, representing 15% of the of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option). The Over-allotment Shares were allotted and issued by the Company at HK$20.80 per H Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price under the Global Offering.

There had been no purchase or sale of any H Share on the market for the purpose of price stabilization by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Company continues to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules whereby at least 25% of the Company's total issued share capital must at all times be held by the public.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

上海康德萊醫療器械股份有限公司

Dr. Liang Dongke

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 30, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Dr. Liang Dongke and Mr. Wang Cailiang as executive Directors, Mr. Zhang Weixin, Ms. Chen Hongqin and Mr. Fang Shengshi as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Dai Kerong, Mr. Jian Xigao, Dr. Ge Junbo and Mr. Hui Hung Kwan as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 10:12:02 UTC
