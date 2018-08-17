Shanghai Municipal Government : 19 garment batches fail quality testing

Nineteen batches of garments from brands such as MaxMara, Chaps and eifini have failed quality tests conducted by the city's market watchdog. The items were sold at four local outlets.

The Shanghai Industry and Commerce Administration tested 110 batches of clothing from 57 brands sold at outlets in Qingpu, Xuhui and Yangpu districts and the Pudong New Area, and 17.3 percent were substandard on measures related to pH index, poor color fastness, pilling, fiber content and product use instructions.

Two batches of clothing failed pH-index tests. The pH index on a batch of trousers branded Jessica Red sold at Florentia Village reached 9.1, compared with the national standard between 4 and 8.5, according to the administration. The trousers also failed pilling tests.

Clothing with a pH index that is above or below the standard range can cause skin allergies, leading to itching or discomfort, officials warned.

Eight batches failed for poor color fastness due to rubbing, washing, water and sweat stains. A batch of MaxMara skirts sold at Florentia Village failed for poor color fastness due to water and sweat stains, while another batch of women's Chaps trousers available at Times City Outlets were substandard for poor color fastness due to sweat stains and soap washing, according to the administration.

A batch of knitted sweaters branded eifini and sold at Huijin Department Store Outlets were marked to contain 18.8 percent wool, but tests put wool content at just 5.8 percent.

The administration has ordered involved businesses to stop the sale of substandard products and remove them from their stocks.