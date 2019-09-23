Shanghai Municipal Government : Baoshan offers a cruise through life

Baoshan District is offering 32 activities including cruise ship weddings, magic museum tours, a German bazaar and art exhibition during the ongoing 2019 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the district's cultural and tourism authorities said yesterday.

Fifteen couples from the Yangtze River Delta region said 'I do' at a group wedding at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal yesterday before leaving on a six-day honeymoon cruise.

Seatrade Cruise Asia Pacific, the region's leading cruise industry event, will be held in Baoshan from October 9 to 11, featuring the latest developments in China's cruise industry via exhibitions, forums and exchanges.

The Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival, in its 6th year and a highlight of Baoshan's tourism activities, will also feature traditional Chinese opera, cruise culture events and tours, the district's culture and tourism administration said.

About 100 foreign crew members of cruise ships to Shanghai have experienced in-depth tours in Baoshan especially designed for them.

'Cruise ships string the unique landscape and culture of Baoshan, and the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal with its picturesque view has become the first stop of tourists from home and abroad to learn about Shanghai,' said Wang Yichuan, director of the administration.

Gucun Park is inviting tourists to experience authentic German flavor at a food and beer bazaar through October 25 and appreciate osmanthus in full bloom. Its air is filled with the fragrance of more than 10,000 osmanthus trees.

Shanghai Museum of Glass will host night tours and an art exhibition by famed glass artist Richard Whiteley, allowing visitors to experience the magic and infinite possibilities of the material.

Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Arts Exposition Museum will host an exhibition featuring 70 works created by 70 artists for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and a calligraphy exhibition from September 29 to mid-October.

A furniture exhibition and rare wood exhibition are both under way at the Shanghai Wood Culture Museum as part of the city's Wood Culture Festival.