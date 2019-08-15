Log in
Shanghai Municipal Government : Blooming sunflowers beckon visitors

08/15/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

A sea of sunflowers, in full bloom on Xizha Road, has attracted flocks of visitors and villagers from nearby, who cannot resist taking photographs.
Planted and nurtured in May, these flowers are expected to stay until September.
The scenery is an attempt by Beixin Village in Xidu sub-district to make the environment better as well as to bring in more income, as sunflowers are a kind of industrial crop at the same time, Zhu Weiying, the village director, revealed.
The scenic spot is now open to the public for free.
To make the place more accessible for visitors, a lane has been spared leading directly to the center of the flower fields.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 03:36:09 UTC
