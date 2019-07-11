Log in
Shanghai Municipal Government : Building chiefs solve complex issues for companies

07/11/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

A 'BUILDING chief' program in Putuo District has been upgraded in an effort to optimize the city's business environment, the district government said yesterday.

Under the program, senior district and subdistrict officials serve as chiefs for commercial buildings under their jurisdiction to better serve companies and solve any difficulties.

The chiefs work with the district's market supervision, industry and commerce, taxation and police authorities to offer one-stop services, ranging from administrative approval, talent services and legal consultation to employees' housing, education, medical and even matchmaking issues.

More than 4,800 companies in 103 office buildings have been covered by the program since it was launched in February 2018. It has been promoted citywide as part of the city's business environment campaign.

The scheme has helped to develop a dozen office buildings with annual tax revenue over 100 million yuan (US$14.5 million), said Gu Xinyu, a Putuo official. They include the Liziyuan Building in Taopu, known as the 'milk tea building' as two of the city's most popular local milk tea franchises are based there.

Zhou Jingfang, chief of the milk tea building, helped Taiwan-based Yidiandian (A Little Tea) expand its office space to 1,000 square meters after the company complained its 150 square meters were not enough for its rising number of employees. Without the building chief scheme, companies might have to ask for help from multiple government bodies.

Another drink franchise, Funlemon, asked to take part in the city's garbage-sorting promotion. Zhou then organized a campaign within the office building so employees were awarded with drinks from the company after correctly sorting their office garbage.

In another case, a government-funded 'white-collar canteen' has been established with the help of the building chief for the Baochengwan business zone, which has benefited over 2,000 employees in six nearby office buildings. Employees in other buildings can order lunch-box deliveries.

An electronic platform for the building chief scheme will be launched in August.

Building chiefs will be able to accept and solve problems through the online and mobile platform.

Alerts will be sent to the chiefs automatically if any company is about to leave or when a lease is about to expire.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 01:34:01 UTC
