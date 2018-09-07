Log in
Shanghai Municipal Government : City still clear of swine fever

09/07/2018

The city agricultural commission will step up checks to prevent swine fever from entering the city and increase supervision of movement, origin and slaughter of livestock across the city.

Since August 3, African swine fever has appeared in five provinces.

According to the commission, there is no evidence of the disease in the city.

Li Erli, deputy director of the commission, said strict controls will prevent swine fever from entering the city and guarantee meat supplies, the security of the local pig industry and public health. However, preparations are being made for emergencies.

Ten outbreaks have been confirmed since early August.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease of pigs. It does not affect humans or other animals.

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 00:41:04 UTC
