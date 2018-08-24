Log in
Shanghai Municipal Government : Customs streamlines protocol for diamond import

08/24/2018

Shanghai Customs has markedly shortened the clearance time for diamond import after introducing a new protocol to simplify the procedure three months ago.

The new system enables the importing companies to get clearance at the customs with the special bill of payment of import VAT with the banks' valid stamp.

As a result, Shanghai Diamond Exchange's average clearance time has been shortened by 70.5 percent compared to that of last year.

The new reform has granted the companies a sense of gain by not only facilitating the clearance process but also helping increase their cash flow.

In the past, the companies had to go to the banks with general tax payment voucher and refund cheque to pick up their goods. The process would take at least three days.

The supervision risks still remain with the simplified clearance process, so the Shanghai Customs has arranged personnel at the Shanghai Diamond Exchange to be responsible to confirm the tax revenue collection information.

Also, the Shanghai Customs has introduced the ¡°Internet Customs¡± concept to optimize their inspection services, and promoted their inspection Wechat official account, shortening the companies' inspection time from two hours to just 15 minutes.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 01:26:01 UTC
