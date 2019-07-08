Shanghai Municipal Government : First batch of Turkish cherries clears new customs quarantine requirements

The first batch of Turkish cherries arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport after the General Administration of Customs adjusted plant-related quarantine requirements on June 28.

So far, 14 batches of Turkish cherries, totaling 147.9 tons, have been imported to Shanghai through Pudong Airport customs since the customs eased relevant clearance procedures.

Shanghai Customs has launched the clearance facilitation measure while at the same time strengthening inspection of pests to ensure the freshness and safety of cherries.

With the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, fresh cherries from Turkey, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have been included in China's inspection and quarantine access list.

This year, fresh cherries imported from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to Shanghai reached 378.1 tons in total, 46.2 times of the total number of the last year.