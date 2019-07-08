Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shanghai Municipal Government : First batch of Turkish cherries clears new customs quarantine requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

The first batch of Turkish cherries arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport after the General Administration of Customs adjusted plant-related quarantine requirements on June 28.

So far, 14 batches of Turkish cherries, totaling 147.9 tons, have been imported to Shanghai through Pudong Airport customs since the customs eased relevant clearance procedures.

Shanghai Customs has launched the clearance facilitation measure while at the same time strengthening inspection of pests to ensure the freshness and safety of cherries.

With the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, fresh cherries from Turkey, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have been included in China's inspection and quarantine access list.

This year, fresh cherries imported from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to Shanghai reached 378.1 tons in total, 46.2 times of the total number of the last year.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 03:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aMost trade in tight range ahead of Fed chief's testimony
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aAsia stocks fall to two-week low as hopes fade for big Fed rate cut, tech stocks drag
RE
12:06aU.S. says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports
RE
07/08Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes
RE
07/08Philippines sets second round of mining industry audit
RE
07/08Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes
RE
07/08Indonesia's retail sales growth accelerates to 7.7% in May
RE
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4S&P 500 : And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
5SK HYNIX INC : Japan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About