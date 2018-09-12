Shanghai Municipal Government : Glue sticks recalled

Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc, one of the city's biggest suppliers of back-to-school products, is recalling more than 150,000 glue sticks.

Volatile organic compounds in the sticks exceed a national standard, raising the possibility of irritation to children's eyes, noses, respiratory tracts and skin.

The recall involves 153,600 glue sticks produced between January 5 and July 4 this year. The city quality and technical supervision bureau discovered the problems during checks in late August.

The company is asking anyone who bought the products to stop using them immediately and is offering refunds.