Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shanghai Municipal Government : Sanfu over but heatwave to continue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Blisteringly hot weather will continue next month, though this year's dog days have technically ended.

Sanfu, the hottest days of summer in the Chinese calendar, ended yesterday.

Over the 40-day period, the city had 14 'high temperature days' of 35 degrees Celsius or more.

The hottest day was July 25 with a high of 37.7 degrees, the only day this year that the city recorded a temperature over 37 degrees, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Shanghai is now in the chushu period, which started on August 23. On the calendar, chushu indicates the end of summer when temperatures start to fall, but Shanghai does not usually enter autumn until qiufen, which begins on September 23 this year.

Under the influence of sea air from the east, this week will be cloudy, punctuated by scattered showers. The mercury will rise to 33 degrees, forecasters said.

A subtropical high will gain strength and move west in early next month, bringing more high temperature days.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 01:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
03:45aMEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT : minister
RE
03:41aOil stable as U.S./Sino trade row weighs, Iran sanctions cut supply outlook
RE
03:32aMACKAY REGIONAL COUNCIL : Casey Avenue upgrades enter stage two
PU
03:26aStruggling Noble Group faces crucial vote for $3.5 billion restructure
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aMexico minister says can't declare NAFTA victory yet
RE
03:12aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Sanfu over but heatwave to continue
PU
02:56aAsian shares rise after record highs on Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT: minister
2Mexico, U.S. likely 'hours' away from NAFTA agreement - minister
3BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
5MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.