Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Shanghai Municipal Government : State Council nod for upgrading Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange to national level

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 03:24am CET

The State Council, China's Cabinet, has approved the upgrading of the Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange to the national-level China Gems & Jade Exchange in order to set up a traceability system for gems and jade products in the country, the Shanghai Diamond Trading Administration Office said on Friday.

The newly-upgraded exchange will provide professional service for gems and jade enterprises from home and abroad, under the supervision of China's customs, based on basic principles of 'fair, just, and open,' it said.

The exchange will continue to seek the establishment of a long-term mechanism for international trade and cooperation on gems, and make it more convenient to import gems and jade products from abroad.

In 2017 the country's total retail value of gems and jewelry exceeded 600 billion yuan (US$88.24 billion), according to figures from the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China, positioning China as one of the largest markets for gems and jewelry in the world.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 02:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aChina gains cushion Asian shares after Apple jolt; flash crash hits currencies
RE
03:59aSTATE LIBRARY OF KANSAS : Our 20 Most Popular Talking Books of 2018
PU
03:58aWARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
03:57aChina gains cushion Asian shares after Apple jolt; flash crash hits currencies
RE
03:49aOHBA OREGON HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION : Spraying weed killer near retiree homes on Oregon coast spurs outrage, call for state changes
PU
03:31aCathay Pacific makes good on first-class ticket blunder
RE
03:24aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : State Council nod for upgrading Shanghai Gems & Jade Exchange to national level
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Adds Hewitt, Lisoway To Roster
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update
5PRIZE MINING CORPORATION : PRIZE MINING : Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.