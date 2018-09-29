Shanghai Municipal Government : Vegetable show at botanical garden features a 135-kilogram pumpkin

Log in
Vegetable show at botanical garden features a 135-kilogram pumpkin

09/29/2018

Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang is holding a fruit and vegetable exhibition, featuring a bunch of ornamental plants.

Altogether eight sightseeing themes line up the route of tourist attractions, presenting a corridor decorated with vegetables, a sunflower field and several gardens.

The highlight of the exhibition includes a huge pumpkin weighing 135 kilograms, the largest vegetable ever displayed at the show.

Carolina Reaper, the world's hottest chilly, makes its appearance again this year in the garden, along with other previous hottest pepper winners.

Vertical greening installations inspired by 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' are also placed in several spots in the garden.

The exhibition will run until October 21.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Municipal Government published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 01:41:09 UTC
