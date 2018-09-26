Shanghai Municipal Government : Yakking about helping poorer districts

Yak meat from Shangri-La and Pu'er tea from Changning in Yunnan are some of the products on sale at a sustainable industry store which opened in Minhang District yesterday.

The shop, at 695 Qixin Road, part of the nation-wide poverty alleviation program, aims to help Minhang's sister districts in the remote regions of Xinjiang and Yunnan.

'We hope to build a platform to showcase and sell high-quality agricultural products,' said Wu Bin, deputy director of Minhang government.

He added it was a model of 'precise poverty alleviation' combining both consumption and charity. To promote the opening, a three-day fair selling the sister districts' agricultural products is being held in an open-air square outside the store.

Residents, authorities and companies have bought 41 million yuan (US$6 million) of products.

Duan Xing'en runs a dendrobe stem farm in Longling. 'We know how to plant good dendrobe but we know little about promotion,' he said.

A local resident, who gave his name as Zhou, spent hundreds of yuan on dendrobe stem, walnut oil and red dates. 'It's really good that I can buy authentic and high-quality agricultural products locally,' he said.