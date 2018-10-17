Shanghai Municipal Government : elf-Portrait of a Dreamer' is here

Workers try to assemble Joseph Klibansky's 'Self-Portrait of a Dreamer' in Shanghai yesterday. The Dutch artist's 'floating astronaut' sculpture, which has been viewed by millions of people in the Netherlands, will be unveiled at the Jing'an Sculpture Park in Jing'an District on Friday. The exhibit is part of the city's biennial sculpture fair. The 'Self-Portrait of a Dreamer' is the last of the 87 pieces to be exhibited in Shanghai for the 2018 Jing'an International Sculpture Project, which began on September 20 and runs until December 20. The work features an astronaut floating in space, holding himself up on the backrest of a chair that resembles the one in Vincent van Gogh's 'Bedroom in Arles.' A pot of sunflowers helps the astronaut to keep balance, and is a nod to van Gogh's famous 'Sunflowers' series. 'Self Portrait' is the work of contemporary Netherlands artist Klibansky who has been exploring the concept of balance. He hopes his work will encourage people to continue to be curious and imaginative despite their busy lives.