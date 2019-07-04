Shanghai Qingpu Fire Fighting Equipment : 2019/07/04 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended 30 June 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in
Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 30/06/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Shanghai Qingpu Fire-Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd.
Date Submitted
04/07/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 08115
Description :
Domestic Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month 131,870,000
0.10
13,187,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Balance at close of the month
131,870,000
(2) Stock code : 08115
H Shares
Balance at close of preceding month 55,560,000
5,556,000
55,560,000
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
No. of
preference
Balance at close of preceding month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of other
classes of
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
18,743,000
(RMB) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
(1)
(2)
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
the month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
3.
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (RMB)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
at close of the
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
3.
4.
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Amount at
Currency of
close of
Converted
amount
Class and description
outstanding
(dd/mm/yyyy))
4.
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
