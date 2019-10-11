Log in
Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

10/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海瑞威資產管理股份有限公司

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1835)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chan Yat Lui ("Mr. Chan") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary of the Company and will cease to act as an authorized representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 13 October 2019. Mr. Chan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is also pleased to announce that Ms. Lau Wai Yee ("Ms. Lau") has been appointed as the company secretary and authorized representative of the Company in place of Mr. Chan with effect from 13 October 2019.

Ms. Lau is a Director of Immanuel Consulting Limited, a licensed company service provider specializing in integrated business and corporate services. Ms. Lau has over 32 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Her expertise extends from corporate advisory and regulatory compliance, corporate restructuring to dissolution of companies. Ms. Lau is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

- 1 -

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Chan for his valuable contribution to the Company during his term of service and also extend a warm welcome to Ms. Lau on her appointment as the company secretary and the authorized representative of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd.

Mr. ZHU Ping

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhu Ping, Mr. Duan Kejian and Ms. Su Yi as executive Directors; Mr. Wang Xuyang and Mr. Cheng Jun as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Huifang, Ms. ShangJian and Mr. Liu Yunsheng as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:00:07 UTC
