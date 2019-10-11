Log in
Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE USE OF NET PROCEEDS

10/11/2019 | 05:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海瑞威資產管理股份有限公司

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1835)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF THE USE OF NET PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Report") in relation to the use of net proceed from the Listing. Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Report.

The Company would like to clarify that the table as set out in the sub-section headed "Proceeds from the Listing" in the section headed "Management Discussion and Analysis" of the 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Interim Report have to be amended as follows in which the amended words and figures are highlighted with italic and underline for ease of reference:

- 1 -

CLARIFICATION AND AMENDMENTS OF THE PUBLISHED REPORTS OF THE COMPANY

  1. 2018 Annual Report

Allocated

net proceeds

Utilised net

Total net proceeds of approximately

from the

proceeds from

HK$183.7 million (equivalent to

Listing as at

the Listing up

Unutilised net

approximately RMB161.0 million as at

31 December

to 22 March

Utilisation

proceeds from

31 December 2018)

2018

2019

rate

the Listing

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

- Setting up new FOFs

96,565

68,400

70.8%

28,165(note 2)

(i)

FOF IX (note 1)

48,000

(ii)

FOF VIII (as defined in the

Prospectus)

20,000

(iii)

Exchange loss

400(note 4)

- Geographical expansion of the

Group's business in the PRC

48,283

33,888

70.2%

14,395(note 3)

(i)

Contribution to Realway Capital

Assets Management (Beijing)

Co., Ltd.*

(北京瑞威資產管理有限公司)

13,000

(ii)

Contribution to Realway Capital

Asset Management (Xi'an) Co.,

Ltd.*

(西安瑞威資產管理有限公司)

8,000

  1. Contribution to Realway Capital Assets Management (Guangzhou)

Co., Ltd.*

(廣州瑞威資產管理有限公司)

6,300

(iv)

Contribution to Realway

Capital Business Consultancy

(Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.*

(杭州瑞威商務諮詢有限公司)

6,300

(v)

Exchange loss

288(note 4)

- Funding for working capital and

other general corporate purposes

16,094

16,094(note 5)

100%

N/A

- 2 -

Notes:

  1. FOF IX represents Hangzhou Fuyang Huirong Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), which was a FOF set up and co-managed by the Group in the form of limited partnership in January 2019.
  2. Such amount of unutilised net proceeds from the Listing will be used for setting up a new FOF in the second half of 2019.
  3. Such amount of unutilised net proceeds from the Listing will be used for establishing subsidiaries in Chongqing, Xi'an and Hong Kong in 2019.
  4. The Company incurred exchange loss was mainly due to the appreciation of Renminbi from January 2019 to March 2019 as compared with Renminbi exchange rate as at 31 December 2018.
  5. The Company incurred exchange loss amounted approximately RMB0.1 million for the working capital need from January to March 2019.
  1. 2019 Interim Report

Allocated net

Utilised net

Unutilised

Total net proceeds of approximately

proceeds from

proceeds

net proceeds

HK$183.7 million (equivalent to

the Listing as

from the

from the

approximately RMB161.0 million as at

at 31 December

Listing up to

Utilisation

Listing up to

31 December 2018)

2018

30 June 2019

rate

30 June 2019

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

- Setting up new FOFs

96,565

68,400

70.8%

28,165(note 3)

(i)

FOF IX (note 1)

48,000

(ii) FOF VIII (as defined in the

Prospectus)

20,000

(iii)

Exchange loss

400(note 4)

- Geographical expansion of the

Group's business in the PRC

48,283

48,283

100%

N/A

  1. Contribution to Realway Capital Assets Management (Beijing)

Co., Ltd.*

(北京瑞威資產管理有限公司)13,000 (ii) Contribution to Realway Capital

Asset Management (Xi'an) Co., Ltd.*

(西安瑞威資產管理有限公司)10,000

- 3 -

Allocated net

Utilised net

Unutilised

Total net proceeds of approximately

proceeds from

proceeds

net proceeds

HK$183.7 million (equivalent to

the Listing as

from the

from the

approximately RMB161.0 million as at

at 31 December

Listing up to

Utilisation

Listing up to

31 December 2018)

2018

30 June 2019

rate

30 June 2019

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

(iii) Contribution to Realway Capital

Assets Management (Guangzhou)

Co., Ltd.*

(廣州瑞威資產管理有限公司)

6,300

  1. Contribution to Realway Capital Business Consultancy (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.*

(杭州瑞威商務諮詢有限公司)

6,300

(v)

Contribution to Chongqing

Realway Equity Investment Fund

Management Co., Ltd.*

(重慶瑞威股權投資基金管理

有限公司)

8,000

(vi)

Contribution to Realway (Hong

Kong) Assets Management

Limited*

(瑞威(香港)資產管理有限公司)

4,272(note 2)

(vii) Exchange loss

411(note 4)

- Funding for working capital and

other general corporate purposes

16,094

16,094(note 5)

100%

N/A

Notes:

  1. FOF IX represents Hangzhou Fuyang Huirong Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), which was a FOF set up and co-managed by the Group in the form of limited partnership in January 2019.
  2. Approximation based on the actual amount of HK$5.0 million.
  3. Such amount of unutilised net proceeds from the Listing was used for setting up FOF X in August 2019. FOF X represents Hangzhou Fuyang Huiqin Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), which was a FOF set up and co-managedby the Group in the form of limited partnership in August 2019.
  4. The Company incurred exchange loss was mainly due to the appreciation of Renminbi from January 2019 to April 2019 as compared with Renminbi exchange rate as at 31 December 2018.

- 4 -

5. The Company incurred exchange loss amounted approximately RMB0.1 million for the working capital need from January to March 2019.

Save as the aforesaid, all other information in 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Interim Report remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd.

Mr. Zhu Ping

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Shanghai, the PRC

11 October 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhu Ping, Mr. Duan Kejian and Ms. Su Yi as executive Directors; Mr. Wang Xuyang and Mr. Cheng Jun as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Huifang, Mr. Shang Jian and Mr. Liu Yunsheng as independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purposes only

- 5 -

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 09:55:07 UTC
