Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE USE OF NET PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海瑞威資產管理股份有限公司

Shanghai Realway Capital Assets Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1835)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF THE USE OF NET PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Report") in relation to the use of net proceed from the Listing. Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report and the 2019 Interim Report.

The Company would like to clarify that the table as set out in the sub-section headed "Proceeds from the Listing" in the section headed "Management Discussion and Analysis" of the 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Interim Report have to be amended as follows in which the amended words and figures are highlighted with italic and underline for ease of reference: