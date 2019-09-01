Shanghai Zendai Property : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHANGHAI ZENDAI PROPERTY LIMITED

上海証大房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 755)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited (the "Company") has noticed the media reports titled "the police in Shanghai reported the investigation progress on illegal fund raising activities of "証大公司"with 41 suspects arrested and involved assets sealed up" (上海警方通報"証大公

" 非法集資案調查進展，刑拘 41 名犯罪嫌疑人，已查封涉案資產 ) or similar titles of the media reports (the " Media Reports ") today. According to the Media Reports, " 証大公司" refers to Shanghai Zhengda Creative and Cultural Development Co., Ltd.* ( 上海証大文化創意發展有限公司 ), and 上海証大 愛特金融信息服務有限公司 , Shanghai Zendai Thumb Wealth Management Co., Ltd.* ( 上海証大大拇指 財富管理有限公司 ) and Shanghai Zendai Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.* ( 上海証大投資諮詢有限公 司 ) were also mentioned in the Media Reports. The Board of the Company would like to clarify that:

The abovementioned four companies are not connected persons of the Company and there is no cross-shareholding between the Company and the abovementioned four companies. The Company is principally engaged in the development, operation and management of properties, the business scope of which has no correlation with the abovementioned four companies, and the Company does not have any business dealing with the abovementioned four companies. Mr. Dai Zhikang （戴志康） has completed the transfer of the entirety of his controlling stake in the Company on 13 February 2015 and no longer served any position in the Company. The Company has also issued a clarification announcement in relation to the relevant matters on 12 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Shanghai Zendai Property Limited

Mr. Qiu Haibin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Qiu Haibin, Mr. Qin Renzhong, Mr. Zhang Huagang and Mr. Tang Jian. The non-executive Directors are Ms. Wang Zheng, Mr. Gong Ping and Ms. Jiang Zhengyan. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong, Dr. Xu Changsheng, Mr. Ng Man Kung, Mr. How Sze Ming and Dr. Di Ruipeng.

* for identification purpose only