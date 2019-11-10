Log in
Shanghai Zendai Property : List of Directors and their Role and Function

11/10/2019

SHANGHAI ZENDAI PROPERTY LIMITED

上海証大房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 755)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wang Letian (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Qin Renzhong

Mr. Zhang Huagang (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Tang Jian (Senior Vice President)

Non-executive Directors:

Ms. Wang Zheng

Mr. Gong Ping

Ms. Jiang Zhengyan

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong

Dr. Xu Changsheng

Mr. Ng Man Kung

Mr. How Sze Ming

Dr. Di Ruipeng

There are 3 Board committees. The list below provides membership information of these committees on which each Director serves.

Nomination Committee

Chairman: Mr. Wang Letian

Members: Mr. Wang Letian, Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong, Mr. Ng Man Kung and Dr. Di Ruipeng

Remuneration Committee

Chairman: Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong

Members: Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong, Mr. Wang Letian, Mr. Ng Man Kung, Mr. How Sze Ming and Dr. Di Ruipeng

Audit Committee

Chairman: Mr. How Sze Ming

Members: Mr. How Sze Ming, Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong, Mr. Ng Man Kung and Dr. Di Ruipeng

Hong Kong, 9 November 2019

* for identification purpose only

Shanghai Zendai Property Limited published this content on 10 November 2019
