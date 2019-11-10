Shanghai Zendai Property : List of Directors and their Role and Function

SHANGHAI ZENDAI PROPERTY LIMITED
上海証大房地產有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 755)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Wang Letian (Chairman of the Board)
Mr. Qin Renzhong
Mr. Zhang Huagang (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Tang Jian (Senior Vice President)
Non-executive Directors:
Ms. Wang Zheng
Mr. Gong Ping
Ms. Jiang Zhengyan
Independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong
Dr. Xu Changsheng
Mr. Ng Man Kung
Mr. How Sze Ming
Dr. Di Ruipeng
There are 3 Board committees. The list below provides membership information of these committees on which each Director serves.
Nomination Committee
Chairman: Mr. Wang Letian
Members: Mr. Wang Letian, Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong, Mr. Ng Man Kung and Dr. Di Ruipeng
Remuneration Committee
Chairman: Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong
Members: Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong, Mr. Wang Letian, Mr. Ng Man Kung, Mr. How Sze Ming and Dr. Di Ruipeng
Audit Committee
Chairman: Mr. How Sze Ming
Members: Mr. How Sze Ming, Mr. Chow Alexander Yue Nong, Mr. Ng Man Kung and Dr. Di Ruipeng
Hong Kong, 9 November 2019
* for identification purpose only