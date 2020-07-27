Log in
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : Mobile machinery by ZPMC entering market of Cambodia for first time

07/27/2020 | 01:21am EDT
Four empty container reach stackers were shipped successfully to Sihanoukville Port of Cambodia on July 21st, indicating the mobile machinery by ZPMC entering the market of Cambodia for the first time.
The Port is the largest one along the southwest coastline and the only modern commercial port with the free duty for the import and export of the Country.
ZPMC developed the container reach stackers and the stackers, featuring the high operation efficiency, safety, reliability and mobility, and won the trust of foreign and domestic clients with the strict quality control system, dense marketing service network at home and abroad. ZPMC has sold out nearly 200 reach stackers to Singapore, Cambodia and other countries since manufacturing the first one in August, 2017.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 05:20:10 UTC
