Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries : ZPMC delivering loading system of first bulk cargo system general contracting project in foreign countries

08/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Recently, ZPMC delivered successfully the loading system for Kuantan Port in Malaysia and the persons in charge of the Port and of Beibu Gulf in the Port thought highly of the delivery. The parties expressed the intention for further cooperation in the following projects on the basis of this delivery of the loading system.

It is the first bulk cargo system general contracting project in foreign countries of ZPMC and it's the first time for the Company's bulk cargo products entering the market of Malaysia. The project consists of the ship loader, bucket wheel reclaimer, belt conveyor and corridor as well as the steel structure of the transfer station. It also involves the public supporting systems of the terminal power supply, control, lighting and dusting. It takes 21 months to complete the design review, purchasing subcontracting, manufacturing, shipping, installation and delivery of the project after the contract signing at the end of October, 2017. ZPMC won the high praise of the terminal and the Owner for the quality design program, quality of the products and excellent services.

ZPMC accumulates the experience for bulk cargo system general contracting project in foreign countries, making the solid foundation for further expansion of such business. The delivery shows the sound image of the Company, a good beginning for expanding the market in Malaysia and the bulk cargo system general contracting projects in foreign countries.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:26:06 UTC
