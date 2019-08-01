Shanghai steel futures fall on rising inventory, sluggish demand

The most-active construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, was down nearly 1% at 3,870 yuan ($560.86) a tonne by midday break.

Hot-rolled steel, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 0.4% to 3,801 yuan a tonne.

Steel inventory in China stood at 12.6 million tonnes, as of July 26, the highest level in three months and 27% higher than the year-ago stockpile, said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.

More steel products may be produced this month amid market talk that China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan will loosen its anti-pollution production curbs in August, she said.

"Steel inventory may go up further, while domestic demand remains sluggish as the PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) leading indicators show," Lau said.

About 1.34 million tonnes of pig iron will be added to the supply, which will also lead to an additional 2 million tonnes of iron ore demand, if the Tangshan curbs are relaxed as proposed by the local government, she said.

"Therefore, we expect steel prices to be under pressure," Lau said, adding that iron ore prices should thus remain supported.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Pressure on China's factories eased a little in July due to growth-boosting steps from the government, but overall manufacturing activity remained in contraction as a trade war with the United States dented export orders.

* The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI readings for July released on Thursday were largely in line with an official gauge that showed factory activity last month shrank at a slower-than-expected pace.

* "While China's official manufacturing PMI has shown signs of improvement, China's steel PMI, however, exhibited worsened contraction," Lau said, citing slower production amid output curbs during summer to ease pollution, and poor domestic demand.

* The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, with January 2020 expiry, fell as much as 3.7% to 747 yuan ($108.26) a tonne, halting a five-day rally.

* Amid tight supply, benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> jumped 2.5% to $121 a tonne on Wednesday, based on data tracked by SteelHome consultancy, moving closer to its July 3 peak of $126.50, the highest level since January 2014.

* Other steelmaking materials also traded lower, with Dalian coking coal down 0.8% at 1,390.50 yuan a tonne, while coke slipped 1.4% to 2,119 yuan.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

