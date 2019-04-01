Log in
Shape Memory Medical Names Bart Balkman as Chief Commercial Officer

04/01/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

Shape Memory Medical Inc. (Shape) announced today that Bart Balkman has joined the Company as its Chief Commercial Officer. Bart most recently served as NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Vice President of Sales, a position he assumed upon the purchase of Ellipse, where he was Vice President Sales & Marketing. Prior to these roles, Bart had similar senior management roles at Arstasis, CardioKinetix, Concentric Medical, and several other emerging companies. Bart’s career also includes positions at Heart Technology, Medtronic, Edwards, and Johnson and Johnson. Bart earned a BS from Oklahoma State University and attended the Sales Management Executive Program at Columbia University.

“Bart’s proven background in market development, product launch, strategic planning and experience in many related medical specialties, including neurointervention, will allow him to immediately develop and execute our commercial strategy in Europe and the United States for our peripheral and neurovascular polymer embolization devices,” said CEO Ted Ruppel. “Our research and development team, aided by the decades long development of our unique and patented embolization materials, have developed products that are being embraced by the clinicians who have been using our devices. We are pleased to have attracted a manager of Bart’s caliber and experience to lead us into an exciting commercialization phase.”

Commenting on his new position, Bart said “I’m excited to join an organization that has developed such innovative technology in the peripheral and neurovascular segment. I believe that we have an excellent opportunity to partner with physicians around the world to launch truly unique products addressing unmet clinical needs. I look forward to working with the Shape Memory team to drive commercial excellence and bring our differentiated, lifesaving technology to more patients.”

About Shape Memory Medical

Shape Memory Medical Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, is committed to developing multiple medical therapies with their novel Shape Memory Polymers. Some of these products include IMPEDE® peripheral embolization devices and TrelliX® neurovascular embolic coils. For more information, visit www.shapemem.com


© Business Wire 2019
