Shape Memory Medical Names Bart Balkman as Chief Commercial Officer

Shape Memory Medical Inc. (Shape) announced today that Bart Balkman has
joined the Company as its Chief Commercial Officer. Bart most recently
served as NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Vice President of Sales, a
position he assumed upon the purchase of Ellipse, where he was Vice
President Sales & Marketing. Prior to these roles, Bart had similar
senior management roles at Arstasis, CardioKinetix, Concentric Medical,
and several other emerging companies. Bart’s career also includes
positions at Heart Technology, Medtronic, Edwards, and Johnson and
Johnson. Bart earned a BS from Oklahoma State University and attended
the Sales Management Executive Program at Columbia University.
“Bart’s proven background in market development, product launch,
strategic planning and experience in many related medical specialties,
including neurointervention, will allow him to immediately develop and
execute our commercial strategy in Europe and the United States for our
peripheral and neurovascular polymer embolization devices,” said CEO Ted
Ruppel. “Our research and development team, aided by the decades long
development of our unique and patented embolization materials, have
developed products that are being embraced by the clinicians who have
been using our devices. We are pleased to have attracted a manager of
Bart’s caliber and experience to lead us into an exciting
commercialization phase.”
Commenting on his new position, Bart said “I’m excited to join an
organization that has developed such innovative technology in the
peripheral and neurovascular segment. I believe that we have an
excellent opportunity to partner with physicians around the world to
launch truly unique products addressing unmet clinical needs. I look
forward to working with the Shape Memory team to drive commercial
excellence and bring our differentiated, lifesaving technology to more
patients.”
About Shape Memory Medical
Shape Memory Medical Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, is
committed to developing multiple medical therapies with their novel
Shape Memory Polymers. Some of these products include IMPEDE® peripheral
embolization devices and TrelliX® neurovascular embolic coils. For more
information, visit www.shapemem.com
